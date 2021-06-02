Sam Anthony doesn’t just crave pressure situations on the biggest stage, the Faulkner leadoff batter has a knack for delivering clutch performances when his team needs them most.
Just look at the senior’s big day in a regional finale that sent his crew to its eighth straight Avista NAIA World Series in Lewiston — two home runs, seven RBI and three runs scored in a win over Vanguard.
So when the Eagles desperately needed a player to kickstart a lagging offense, it was no surprise Anthony stepped up and put out a nearly identical statline Tuesday against Indiana Southeast.
Two home runs and a double later, Anthony had racked up five RBI and three runs, and Faulkner (Ala.) surged past IU Southeast 14-10 to advance to the final four at Harris Field.
“I’ve been having some of my best batting performances when it matters the most,” Anthony said. “In the regional, I hit two (home runs) in a game, today I hit two in a game.
“I just wasn’t ready to go home yet.”
The scrappy four-hour shootout in scorching heat was a far cry from Faulkner’s first two Series games, which were defensive pitching duels.
The Eagles (40-11) and the Series-newbie Grenadiers (50-16) combined for 24 runs, 24 hits and 13 pitchers in the wild midday elimination game.
After the game, Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy tipped his cap to IU Southeast coach Ben Reel and his young squad.
“First year to come out here for Ben’s team, I respect how they run their program, what they do with their freshmen,” McCarthy said. “Gave us a dogfight and gave us a run for our money.”
Faulkner, which only had seven runs through its first two games, burst out to an 8-5 lead through four innings.
Anthony, the first batter of the game, reached second on a double to left-center field and later scored the game’s first run on a Shawn Ross RBI.
Anthony followed that with his first home run over the high point on the center field wall in the second. And teammate John Michael Mathews mirrored Anthony’s two-run bomb two innings later for an 8-4 Faulkner advantage.
But IU Southeast bounced back with four runs over the next three innings to tie it at 8-8 on a Jacob Scott line drive up the middle that scored Derek Wagner from second.
Cue Anthony time again.
The Faulkner center fielder — who sensed his team was in need of another spark — blasted his second home run over the center-field wall, this time a three-run bomb that powered a five-run Eagles frame.
“Just like any other hitter, Anthony’s just looking for something out over the plate — something he can drive — and he got a couple pitches up today, fortunately,” McCarthy said. “A couple gusts from the gods and he got a couple balls out of the park, made a difference.”
Faulkner built another five-run lead in the seventh, 13-8, and this time the Eagles didn’t let the Grenadiers scrap their way back.
Faulkner ace Antonio Frias came in with his team leading 8-7 and pitched the final 4 innings. He fanned six batters, including the final two outs of the game.
“We knew our offense could keep going,” Anthony said. “That’s all we were saying when we came in the dugout, ‘Just go put up some runs,’ ’cause we knew we had the best pitcher in the NAIA on the mound. Just go score some runs for him.”
Faulkner’s next matchup will feature another Series regular in lone unbeaten Georgia Gwinnett. The Eagles and Grizzlies face off at 6:30 p.m. today.
“We just gotta keep it going. Whatever it takes,” Anthony said. “We’re down to the final four, just whatever it takes to get to the next game.”
FAULKNER IU SOUTHEAST
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Anthony cf 5 3 3 5 Woeste 2b 6 2 2 3
Mathews 2b 5 2 2 3 DeCello ss 5 1 3 2
Ross ss 6 2 2 1 Tanksley c 3 0 0 0
Arauz 3b 6 1 3 0 Boxer pr 0 1 0 0
Phillips lf 5 2 1 1 Romero rf 5 0 0 1
Lucas 1b 5 0 2 3 Wagner lf 4 2 2 0
Reyes-Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Ullom cf 4 0 0 0
Lara rf 4 1 0 0 Berenda dh 3 1 0 0
Villa c 2 0 1 0 Scott 3b 4 2 2 2
Brooks pr 0 3 0 0 Mills 1b 2 1 0 0
Hensley ph 2 0 1 1
Totals 42 14 14 13 Totals 38 10 10 9
Faulkner 420 200 510—14 14 4
IU Southeast 220 121 020—10 10 1
Faulkner ip h r er bb so
Toro 1 2 3 3 2 2
Battle 1.2 2 1 1 1 0
Correa 2 2 3 1 3 2
Frias (W,13-0) 4.1 4 3 3 3 6
St. Thomas ip h r er bb so
Reynolds 0.1 4 4 4 0 0
Jones 0.2 2 2 2 1 0
Reynolds 2 0 0 0 0 1
Fries 0.2 2 2 2 2 1
Bledsoe 1 0 0 0 1 1
Bube (L,4-4) 1.1 1 1 1 2 1
Frankel 0.2 4 4 2 0 0
Knust 1.1 1 1 1 1 3
Hensley 1 0 0 0 0 1
Attendance — 120.
