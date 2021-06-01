Winning Friday’s Avista NAIA World Series game against Oklahoma Wesleyan clearly was the best thing that could have happened to the Georgia Gwinnett baseball team.
Beating the Eagles 9-6 in their opener allowed the Grizzlies to take two full days off to unwind and relax, get adjusted to the environment and just be themselves.
“It’s crucial, especially if you win it,” second-year Grizzlies coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. “The two days off allowed us to breathe. For us, it allowed our guys ... to work through some of the wide-eyed World Series gala that comes with it. And then they get a chance to come over on Saturday, and watch and breathe and feel the environment and fans, and see how other teams are handling the pressure and work through all of that.”
Having more than 72 hours between games, No. 5 seed GGC showed off its speed and innate ability to put pressure on the opposing team Monday, as the Grizzlies took down top-seeded Southeastern 11-7 in a winner’s bracket game at Harris Field.
With the victory, Georgia Gwinnett (48-10) faces Central Methodist-Faulkner in another winner’s bracket game at approximately 6:30 p.m. today. The Fire (51-8), who saw an eight-game winning streak snapped, drop into the loser’s bracket .
Four Grizzlies had two hits each, led by Livingston Morris, who had a double, three runs scored and two RBI. Kyle Harvey went 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI. Nick Barnes and Cord Johnson each went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI as Georgia Gwinnett had 13 hits, all in the second, third and fourth innings.
Southeastern actually had 14 hits, and were led by Sam Faith and Pedro Castellano, who each had three. Nick Bottari drove in three runs for the Fire.
The Grizzlies, who entered the game as the nation’s top run-scoring offense and with the most stolen bases, put Southeastern on its heels early, but the fourth inning was emblematic of the style of play Sheetinger employs.
With Georgia Gwinnett up 3-1, Myles McKisic led off for the Grizzlies with a double down the line in left, and Chase Evans followed with a single through the hole at second. Johnson then followed with a single to left-center, scoring McKisic. Center fielder Anthony Carrera bobbled the ball, and Evans didn’t hesitate scoring all the way from first base.
“We are always going to err on the side of aggressiveness, always,” Sheetinger said. “What we pride ourselves on is to apply pressure, and you’ve got to do that to be aggressive in all facets. We’re aggressive in the box, we’re aggressive on the bases, we try to pitch aggressively. I think when you play that way, you train that way and you do those things, it gives you an opportunity for games like that to break open and fall into your favor.”
After an out, Griffin Keller deposited an 0-2 fastball from Southeastern starter Ryan Munoz (11-1) over the wall in right to push the Georgia Gwinnett lead to 7-1.
Then just when you thought the rally was done, the Grizzlies did more damage.
Gabe Howell hit what looked to be a routine grounder to short, but the throw went outside and Howell ended up on second. He then advanced to third on a balk and scored as Morris singled up the middle.
Munoz was pulled in favor of Zach Rice, but the right-hander fared no better. He walked Harvey on five pitches and Barnes doubled to left to score Morris to make it 9-1. McKisic was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and it forced another pitching change, with Damien Torres coming in. Torres balked home the second run of the inning, then Johnson singled home Barnes to push it to 11-1, but McKisic was out at the plate on a good throw by Carrera.
“We try to be a multi-faceted offense,” Sheetinger said. “We want to be able to score in a lot of different ways and not be stuck in a one mode of getting runs across the plate, and I think it showed in that inning for sure.”
Southeastern coach Adrian Dinkel said things just spiraled out of control.
“At the end of the day, we didn’t do a very good job on the mound or defensively,” he said. “We came out and played tight in that inning, and they did a good job in the other dugout of forcing us to make those mistakes.
“We let the game speed up on us. We talked about it all year long about slowing it down, and we didn’t in that situation.”
Meanwhile, Grizzlies starter Adam McKillican (7-3) sailed through the better part of seven innings. He was lifted with two outs in the seventh, allowing nine hits and three walks with eight strikeouts.
That probably was the best thing the Fire could have hoped for. Because with McKillican out, Southeastern actually mounted a bit of a comeback in the eighth.
With one down, Austin Jones walked and Thomas Broyles singled against reliever Klay Allen. Faith doubled to right to score a run and Bottari, who hit a home run in the Fire’s 25-13 win against LSU Shreveport on Saturday, scorched a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left that brought Southeastern within 11-6. Carter Bridge’s sacrifice fly scored another run, but Kevin Kyle induced a pop out to end the Fire’s biggest threat of the game.
“We just got stuck, at the end of the day,” Dinkel said. “Damien did a heckuva job. We’re happy for that guy and we’re going to find the positives at the end of the day.”
There’s certainly plenty of positives for the team from Lawrenceville, Ga., which now is within sight of its first-ever national title.
“You look at the first four innings of Game 1, then look at the back half of that game and this one today, and we played Grizzly baseball,” Sheetinger said. “That’s what we’re trying to do.”
SOUTHEASTERN GEORGIA GWINNETT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Broyles lf 6 1 1 0 Bates c 5 0 1 0
Faith ss 6 2 3 1 Smith pr 0 1 0 0
Bottari 1b 4 2 1 3 Keller lf 5 1 1 2
Onstott dh 5 1 2 1 Howell ss 5 1 1 0
Castellano 2b 5 0 3 1 Morris dh 3 3 2 2
Cabrera c 3 0 1 0 Harvey 3b 3 1 2 1
Gonzalez ph 1 0 0 0 Barnes rf 4 1 2 2
Bridge rf 3 0 2 1 McKisic 2b 2 1 1 0
Carrera cf 5 0 1 0 Evans 1b 4 1 1 0
James 3b 3 0 0 0 Johnson cf 4 1 2 2
Marcano ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 41 7 14 7 Totals 35 11 13 9
Southeastern 100 000 150—7 14 3
Georgia Gwinnett 012 800 00x—11 13 3
Southeastern ip h r er bb so
Munoz (L, 11-1) 3.2 11 9 9 1 2
Rice 0 1 2 2 1 0
Torres 4.2 1 0 0 0 5
Georgia Gwinnett ip h r er bb so
McKillican (W, 7-3) 6.2 9 2 1 3 8
Allen 0.2 5 5 5 1 1
Kyle 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
Caudelle 1 0 0 0 0 3
Attendance — 175.
