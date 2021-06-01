The law of averages doesn’t always apply to baseball, but it sure felt like the Grenadiers were due.
The Indiana University Southeast baseball team failed to cash in on run-scoring opportunities early on Monday — and throughout its first two games at the Avista NAIA World Series — but made up for it eventually, exploding for nine runs in the final five innings of its 9-7 win against Keiser (Fla.) to keep its season alive.
The No. 7 seed Grenadiers (50-15) return to Harris Field for another loser-out game at 3 p.m. today. They face Faulkner (Ala.).
“We’ve left a lot of guys in scoring position and, obviously, even more just on base, over the first 21 or 22 innings that we played (here),” IU Southeast coach Ben Reel said. “It was nice for our guys to make an adjustment, finally, and the offense to get rolling.”
IU Southeast stranded five runners in scoring position during the first four innings against Keiser, but came through for one run in the fifth and broke the game open with four scores in the sixth. Clay Woeste, John Ullom, Jacob Scott and Tyler Mills each had two hits, while Daunte DeCello led the way with three RBI.
The Grenadiers, making their first World Series appearance in program history, have won 45 of their last 50 games after a 5-10 start.
“We’ve been challenged a lot more of late and I know our guys will respond, because they have all year,” Reel said. “Everything I’ve ever asked them to do, they’ve always done it, and that’s why we’re here.”
Keiser (37-18), the No. 8 seed, scored in the opening inning and led 1-0 until IU Southeast tied it in the fifth on Brody Tanksley’s RBI groundout.
In the sixth, Woeste pushed the Grenadiers in front with a bases-loaded, two-RBI double, and DeCello hit a two-run double of his own on the following pitch.
IU Southeast plated three more runs in the seventh to go up 8-2, but had to withstand Keiser’s rally. The Seahawks answered with three runs in their half of the seventh to make it 8-5.
After the Grenadiers added an insurance run in the top of the ninth, Tim Bouchard’s two-run home run to straightaway center made it 9-7 with one out in the bottom. IU Southeast closer Jacob Frankel induced a flyout and a groundout to end the marathon game, which featured 11 pitchers and spanned 3 hours, 40 minutes.
“Unfortunately we fell short, but proud of these guys, the way they battled,” said Keiser coach Brook Fordyce, whose team’s season ended with the loss. “Beginning of the year, they played just as hard in the last game of the season.”
IU Southeast starter Drew Hensley (9-3), pitching his first game since May 6, gave up two runs, six hits, no walks and tallied three strikeouts in 5 innings. The sophomore right-hander has split time between the mound, infield and batter’s box this season on account of the Grenadiers’ pile of injuries. He played first base and hit second in IU Southeast’s first two games of the Series and is hitting .393 for the year.
“Drew did a great job,” Reel said. “I think at first, he looked a little rusty. He looked a little tentative. And then he kind of got in a groove and started to really give us a chance and suppress their offense for multiple innings and worked out of a couple of jams and had a couple quick innings.”
Woeste, the Grenadiers’ leadoff hitter, reached base five times, going 2-for-3 with two doubles, three walks, two runs and two RBI. Marco Romero went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 13 games.
The game featured a couple more oddities, like 11 stolen bases and one balk by each team. IU Southeast scored a run on Keiser’s balk in the ninth.
The Seahawks’ Mason Dinesen went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs, one RBI and three stolen bases. Starter Deykel Reyes (8-2) allowed three runs, three hits, three walks and struck out three in 5 innings.
IU SOUTHEAST KEISER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Woeste 2b 3 2 2 2 McConnell cf 5 1 1 0
DeCello ss 5 0 1 3 Owen 2b 5 0 1 1
Tanksley c 5 0 0 1 Dinesen ss 5 3 3 1
Romero rf 4 1 1 0 Bouchard 3b 4 2 2 2
Wagner lf 3 0 1 0 Catalfo lf 5 0 2 2
Boxer lf 1 1 0 0 Acosta dh 5 0 0 1
Ullom cf 5 1 2 0 Bednar rf 4 0 1 0
Berenda dh 2 1 0 1 Mazur c 4 0 1 0
Scott 3b 5 1 2 1 Brodsky pr 0 0 0 0
Recasas pr 0 1 0 0 Petrides 1b 3 1 0 0
Mills 1b 4 1 2 0
Totals 37 9 11 8 Totals 40 7 11 7
IU Southeast 000 014 301—9 11 2
Keiser 100 001 302—7 11 2
IU Southeast ip h r er bb so
Hensley (W,9-3) 5.1 6 2 2 0 3
Knust 1 1 1 1 1 2
Morley 0.1 1 2 2 1 0
Bube 1.2 3 2 2 0 1
Frankel (S,6) 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
Keiser ip h r er bb so
Reyes (L,8-2) 5.1 3 3 3 3 3
Mitchell 0.2 3 2 2 0 0
Galvan 0.1 2 2 2 0 0
Shinsky 0.1 0 0 0 0 0
Grahe 0 2 1 1 1 0
Reynolds 2.1 1 1 0 1 0
