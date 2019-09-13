SEATTLE — Freddy Galvis connected for a go-ahead grand slam, Eugenio Suarez hit his 45th home run and the Cincinnati Reds overcame another drive by Mariners rookie Kyle Lewis to beat Seattle 11-5 on Thursday night.
Galvis’ second slam of the season and third of his career capped a five-run rally in the seventh inning for a 7-5 lead.
Lewis hit a solo shot off the scoreboard in left field in the fifth, becoming just the second player in major league history to homer in each of his first three games.
Lewis joined Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish the feat. Story connected in his first four games — totaling six homers in that span — for Colorado in 2016.
The 24-year-old Lewis, the picked 11th overall in the 2016 draft, also doubled and singled.
Called up Tuesday from Double-A Arkansas, Lewis homered in the fifth inning for Seattle’s first hit against the Reds’ Trevor Bauer. On Wednesday, he homered in the seventh to end Sonny Gray’s no-hit bid.
Seattle tied a team record by starting seven rookies. Dylan Moore connected for his ninth home run since making his debut this year and shortstop Donnie Walton picked up his first career hit.
Not all the Mariners rookies had as much success, though.
Highly regarded prospect Justin Dunn started for Seattle and walked five before getting pulled with two outs in the first inning. He gave up sacrifice flies to Aristides Aquino and Phillip Ervin and 37 pitches, 23 for balls.
Moore’s homer tied it at 2 in the second and Omar Narvaez added his career-high 20th home run for a 4-2 lead in the third.
Galvis’ slam came off Dan Altavilla (1-1). Suarez and Curt Casali hit two-run drives in the eighth.
Suarez is two home runs behind major league leader Pete Alonso, the New York Mets rookie.