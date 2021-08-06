NEW YORK — Joey Gallo hit his first homer with the New York Yankees, a three-run shot that put them ahead in the seventh inning of a 5-3 victory Thursday against the Seattle Mariners.
Gallo, who entered 2-for-23 in six games since the Yankees acquired him from Texas, lofted a 1-0 slider from Paul Sewald (6-3) just over the short porch in right field.
“A big night for him, but the way I look at it, he’s been having good at-bats every night,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “The defense has been there. You’re seeing the athleticism. He’s grinding at-bats. So for me, it was kind of a matter of time where he really broke through and obviously hit one out of the park and a huge one at that, but I think he’s looked very good in the first week, frankly.”
After two-strike singles by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Gallo watched his drive stay inside the foul pole and pumped his fist as he rounded first before completing his trot around the bases.
“I was just hoping that it would stay fair and I was just hoping it would get out,” Gallo said. “Once I saw it get out, I was just overcome with emotion.”
Gallo, who also doubled twice, waved from the dugout to the adoring crowd, which continued to chant his name as he jogged out to left field for the eighth.
“It’s always nice to hit a homer, it’s a little bit nicer to hit a game-winning homer,” Gallo said.
Gallo’s 26th of the season helped the Yankees win for the sixth time in seven games and move a season-high 10 games above .500. New York and Seattle are chasing the American League wild-card spots currently held by Boston and Oakland.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Gallo is the fourth Yankees player in the past 20 seasons whose first five hits with the team went for extra bases. He also tied a career high by getting three extra-base hits for the third time.
“He’s been playing really good but I think everybody loved what he did tonight,” said infielder Rougned Odor, Gallo’s former teammate in Texas.
Chad Green (5-5) worked two innings in relief of starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Zack Britton pitched the eighth and Aroldis Chapman allowed two baserunners in the ninth before retiring Mitch Haniger on a flyball to the warning track in left field for his 23rd save in 27 opportunities.
Seattle rookie Jarred Kelenic homered in the seventh against Green, giving Seattle a 3-2 lead. In the fourth, Haniger had a sacrifice fly and Kyle Seager homered for the Mariners.
Seattle New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 3 0 2 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 0 1 0
Haniger rf 3 0 0 1 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 2 0 Judge rf 3 1 1 0
Seager 3b 4 1 1 1 Stanton dh 4 2 2 0
Toro 2b 4 0 2 0 Gallo lf 4 2 3 3
Torrens dh 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 3 0 0 1
Murphy c 4 0 1 0 Odor 3b 2 0 2 0
Kelenic cf 3 2 2 1 Higashioka c 4 0 1 1
Moore lf 1 0 0 0 Davis cf 3 0 0 0
Fraley ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gardner ph 1 0 0 0
Raleigh ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 32 3 10 3 Totals 33 5 10 5
Seattle 001 100 100 — 3
New York 010 100 30x — 5
DP—Seattle 0, New York 3. LOB—Seattle 8, New York 8. 2B—France (25), Gallo 2 (4). HR—Seager (23), Kelenic (5), Gallo (1). SF—Haniger (5), Torres (4). S_Crawford (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Anderson 5 5 2 2 2 4
Misiewicz 1 2 0 0 0 2
Sewald L,6-3 BS,4-6 1 3 3 3 0 1
Sadler 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Cortes Jr. 5 5 2 2 3 2
Green W,5-5 2 2 1 1 0 2
Britton H,7 1 2 0 0 0 1
Chapman S,23-27 1 1 0 0 1 1
WP—Chapman.
Umpires—Home, Carlos Torres; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Lance Barrett.
T—3:13. A—33,211 (47,309).