MOSCOW — After one of its worst first-half performances all season, the Idaho men’s basketball team managed to find a bit of a spark in the final 10 minutes against Big Sky opponent Weber State on Thursday at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. Despite the late rally, the Vandals fell 73-65 to the Wildcats.

“Our first half struggles were just a combination of a lot of things,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “We did a poor job of taking away their ability to catch and shoot 3s and we didn’t take care of the ball on offense.”

Tags

Recommended for you