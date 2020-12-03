Fuller set to make a huge splash on national stage

A short telephone call is all it takes to assemble a mental snapshot of Macy Fuller’s every day life.
She’s only available to chat “for a minute” and has to “call you right back” once she finds a quieter place to talk. Even then, the unmistakable drawl of the rodeo announcer hums in the background. She doesn’t seem shaken by the fact in six days, she starts the biggest competition of her career — she’s still competing in the meantime and is focused on that. In fact, she’s about to take her next run, right after she spends her valuable downtime on this phone call.
“I’m sitting on the fence waiting to run my next steer,” she recently said with a laugh that’s halfway hinting to move the conversation along.
It’s a busy time of year for Macy and the rodeo-obsessed Fuller family. They own and operate an arena an hour outside of Phoenix and are in the middle of hosting “Vegas Week” – daily jackpot events that attract “thousands of people here from all over the world,” Fuller said.
Yet, they’re stepping away for a few days to watch Macy compete on a grander stage. They’ve waited decades for this. Several members of the Fuller clan have rodeoed at high levels, but none of them had qualified for the national finals until Macy did in September. She’ll vie to become a world champion next week at the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping championships in Arlington, Texas.
“They are super pumped,” Fuller said of her family. “They said that they’re not going to miss it for the world.”
Fuller, who’s originally from Clarkston but now resides in Wittmann, Ariz., was remarkably decorated as an amateur. She won the all-around state championship each year in junior high and high school and won the all-around national title at Central Arizona College. Fuller turned pro in 2014 and enters the national event ranked 10th in the world in breakaway roping, collecting almost $11,000 in earnings this year.
Fuller wasn’t sure if there would be a national finals because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. When she found out the championships still were on, she wasn’t sure if she’d have time to qualify. Fuller spent the first part of the season competing at amateur rodeos, partly because many of the pro rodeos she’d qualified for ended up getting canceled, and had to quickly move up the rankings. She boosted her standing with a doubleheader win in Killdeer, N.D., and punched her ticket to nationals by tying for fourth at Gooding, just north of Twin Falls — her “last chance” to qualify, she said.
The breakaway roping finals run Tuesday through Dec. 10 in conjunction with the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, marking the first time a breakaway roping champion will be crowned at the renowned event. The field of 15, which includes five world champions, will compete for a $200,000 purse that pays a guaranteed $11,313 to the champion. The competition can be viewed at wranglernetwork.com.
Fuller leaves for Texas on Saturday, and she’ll be followed by her parents, grandmother and a few friends. They won’t all be able to sit together because of COVID-19 restrictions, but they’ll be there either way, watching Fuller compete in the sport they love most.
“We just all rodeo,” Fuller said. “It’s what we love to do.”
Guernsey may be contacted at mguernsey@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @MD_Guernsey.