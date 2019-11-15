JONESBORO, Ark. — Caleb Fuller had 18 points and Ezra Manjon made a go-ahead layup with 24 seconds left as UC Davis narrowly defeated Idaho 65-64 on Thursday in the Red Wolves Classic.
UC Davis passed it around the perimeter to get it in the hands of Manjon, who used a high screen to drive the left side of the lane for an open layup. Idaho missed a shot at the other end and the Aggies were off on the front end of a 1-and-1 with five seconds left, but the Vandals didn’t get off a shot before the final buzzer.
“Down the stretch we had a few possessions that we just had a subtle defensive breakdown and in a one-possession game, that is the difference,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said.
Manjon finished with 17 points for the Aggies, while Joe Mooney chipped in 16.
Trevon Allen had 22 points for the Vandals (1-2). Marquell Fraser added 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Quinton Forrest grabbed 10 rebounds, including five on the offensive end.
The Vandals failed to hit a field goal in the final 7:17 of the game, going 0-for-7, to hurt their cause.
Idaho continues play in the event, starting at 10:30 a.m. today against VMI.
IDAHO (1-2)
Forrest 2-5 1-2 5, Blakney 1-3 5-7 7, Fraser 6-11 0-0 13, Dixon 2-4 2-2 7, Allen 7-19 7-8 22, Thiombane 0-3 0-0 0, Christmas 2-4 0-0 4, Thacker 0-1 2-2 2, Simmons 1-1 0-0 2, Garvin 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-53 17-21 64.
UC DAVIS (2-1)
Neufeld 3-5 0-1 6, Mooney 6-12 2-2 16, Squire 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 6-13 3-4 18, Manjon 7-10 2-2 17, Koehler 1-5 0-0 2, Adebayo 0-0 0-0 0, Pepper 1-3 0-0 3, Printup 0-2 0-0 0, Gonzalez 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 25-53 7-9 65.
Halftime — Idaho, 36-28. 3-point goals — Idaho 3-16 (Dixon 1-2, Fraser 1-3, Allen 1-7, Thacker 0-1, Garvin 0-1, Christmas 0-2), UC Davis 8-21 (Fuller 3-6, Mooney 2-8, Manjon 1-1, Pepper 1-2, Gonzalez 1-3, Printup 0-1). Fouled Out — Fuller. Rebounds — Idaho 34 (Forrest 10), UC Davis 26 (Neufeld 8). Assists — Idaho 12 (Fraser 5), UC Davis 15 (Manjon 3). Total Fouls — Idaho 14, UC Davis 17. A — 108.
PREP VOLLEYBALLPirates sail to semis
YAKIMA — Pomeroy advanced to the semifinal round of the Washington Class 1B state tournament for a seventh consecutive year after beating Naselle 25-21, 25-11, 27-25 in the first round and Wilson Creek 25-20, 25-15, 25-12 in the second round at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Pomeroy (25-4) will play Almira-Coulee/Hartline at 9:45 a.m. today on Court 2.
Maddy Dixon had 26 kills on the day to lead Pomeroy. Heidi Heytvelt added 33 assists while Alyssa Wolf contributed 13 digs and Sydney Watko had seven aces.
“I have seven seniors on this team and (today) will be their last day of high school volleyball,” coach Amy Smith said. “We look forward to playing some good volleyball hopefully.”
Bulldogs still kicking
YAKIMA — Colfax still is alive at the Washington Class 2B state volleyball tournament after beating Willapa Valley 25-12, 25-21, 25-7 at the Yakima Valley SunDome in a first-round consolation match. The Bulldogs fell to Brewster in the first round 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 to drop into the losers bracket.
The Bulldogs will take on Walla Walla Valley Academy on Court 3 at 9:45 a.m. today to continue to keep their season alive. Colfax can finish as high as seventh in the 16-team, double-elimination tournament.
PREP FOOTBALLKendrick sweeps top WPL DII awards
The top honors from this year’s Whitepine League Division II football season all went to Kendrick representatives, it recently was announced.
The Tigers got the overall player of the year (Chase Burke), the offensive player of the year (Alex Sneve), the defensive player of the year (Donald Morgan) and the coach of the year (Zane Hobart) honors.
A total of seven players from Kendrick were honored on the first team. Timberline had three, and Deary and Lewis County had two each.
First-team offense
Quarterback — Alex Sneve, Kendrick.
Running back — Chase Burke, Kendrick; Cooper Hewett, Kendrick; Andrew Anderson, Timberline; Brendan Nelson, Lewis County.
Receiver — Connor Morris, Lewis County; Talon Alexander, Kendrick.
Line — Donald Morgan, Kendrick; Jaron Christopherson, Timberline; Nick Winter, Deary.
Offensive player of the year — Sneve.
First-team defense
Ends — Kolby Anderson, Kendrick; Christopherson.
Tackles — Morgan; Nelson.
Linebackers — Burke; Hewett; Chase Hunter, Timberline; Maison Anderson, Kendrick.
Backs — Sneve; Alexander; Morris; Brayden Stapleton, Deary.
Defensive player of the year — Morgan.
Overall player of the year — Burke.
Coach of the year — Zane Hobart, Kendrick.