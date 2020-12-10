ARLINGTON, Texas — Clarkston native Macy Fuller has had some solid performances during the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping championships, which is taking place at Globe Life Field.
In the eight rounds that have taken place so far during the first two days, the Whitmann, Ariz., resident has placed second in one round and fifth in two other rounds. Fuller currently sits seventh in the standings with an aggregate of 29.8 seconds.
The first four rounds of the event took place Tuesday and the second four rounds were conducted Wednesday.
She was ninth in the first round with a 2.9-second run, fifth in the second with a 2.8-second run to take home $1,138; did not place after the third round; took 12th in the fourth round with a 12.3-second run; was second in Round 5 to take home $3,487 with a 2.2-second run; placed fifth in the sixth round with a 2.5-second run to take home $925; and didn’t place in the seventh and eighth rounds.
After Wednesday’s action, Fuller currently sits in 13th place in the world rankings.
You can watch today’s final four rounds of the event, at the home of MLB’s Texas Rangers, online on CowboyChannelPlus.com or WranglerNetwork.com starting at 8 a.m. PST.