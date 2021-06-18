COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball team announced its full schedule Thursday, and it’s more of a return to normal with four nonconference tournaments and a traditional Big Sky Conference schedule.
The Vandals, who finished the truncated spring 2021 season with a 6-11 overall record which included a 5-9 mark in league play, will host the Idaho Volleyball Classic on Aug. 27-28 at Memorial Gym. The four-team event includes Portland, Nevada and Grand Canyon.
The Vandals also will compete in four-team events Sept. 3-4 in Moon Township, Pa.; Sept. 10-11 in Denver and Sept. 17-18 in Brookings, S.D.
The conference regular season will be 16 games, starting on Sept. 23, with home-and-home matches against Southern Utah, Northern Arizona, Montana, Montana State, Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington. Idaho will play four teams each once, with Portland State and Sacramento State at home, and Weber State and Idaho State on the road.
The Big Sky postseason tournament will take place Nov. 18-20 at a site to be determined.
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Portland+; 28 — Nevada+; 28 — Grand Canyon+; Sept. 3 — Duquense*; 3 — Robert Morris*; 4 — Liberty*; 10 — Cal State Fullerton#; 10 — Air Force #; 11 — Denver#; 17 — Drake^; 17 — South Dakota St.^; 18 — Southeastern Louisiana^; 23 — at Northern Arizona@; 25 — at Southern Utah@; 30 — Portland State@; Oct. 2 — Sacramento State@; 7 — Montana@; 9 — Montana State@; 12 — at Northern Colorado@; 14 — Eastern Washington@; 21 — at Weber State@; 23 — at Idaho State@; 28 — Southern Utah@; 30 — Northern Arizona@; Nov. 4 — at Montana State@; 6 — at Montana@; 9 — at Eastern Washington@; 13 — Northern Colorado@; 18-20 — Big Sky tournament
+ — Idaho Volleyball Classic
* — in Moon Township, Pa.
# — in Denver
^ — in Brookings, S.D.
@ — Big Sky matches
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC adds three to men’s team
The Lewis-Clark State men’s track and field coaching staff announced the additions of three athletes to the team in the fall.
Kameron Greenhalgh of St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Armani Reyes of Pasco and Jaxson Blaker of Moscow each committed to continuing their athletic and academic careers at the college.
Greenhalgh will add depth to the throwing events, Reyes was eighth in Washington this past season in the javelin with a throw of 170 feet, 7 inches, and Blaker was third at the Idaho Class 4A district meet in the 400.