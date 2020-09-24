BOISE — Add another chapter to the rivalry between the Fruitland and Weiser high school football programs.
Fruitland coach Ryan Tracy was suspended at least two games for photographing handwritten plays from the Weiser playbook and sharing them with members of the Emmett coaching staff.
The District Three Board of Control issued the two-game suspension last week and also fined Fruitland High School $1,000. Tracy told the Statesman in prepared remarks the Fruitland School Board also suspended him.
Fruitland principal Marci Haro and athletic director Russ Wright declined to reveal the length of the district’s own suspension because it was a personnel matter.
“Although it is common practice for coaches to share materials amongst themselves, I crossed the line and was wrong to share those pictures,” Tracy said in his prepared statement. “I made a serious lapse of judgment, and I am embarrassed by my decision.
“... I sincerely regret sharing those pictures, and I am extremely sorry for not maintaining the high standards I have held for myself for 19 years at (Fruitland High School).”
The board of control also levied a $750 fine against Emmett, the school district announced Tuesday in a news release.
The board of control serves as the local high school sports governing body in the Treasure Valley. Its president, Terry Beck, said the theft represents an ethical violation for Fruitland and Emmett.
“Ethics say you don’t get something and send it to someone else,” Beck said. “On the other side, if you get something, you let somebody know in a timely manner.”
Tracy did not take questions, instead referring back to his statement, which apologized to the Fruitland and Weiser communities.
Tracy served the first game of his two-game suspension last week against New Plymouth. He’ll serve the second game Friday when the No. 4-ranked Grizzlies (3-0) host Weiser (1-2) in the 3A Snake River Valley opener for both teams.