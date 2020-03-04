In its past five games, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team has lost twice — and in those losses, there’s been one commonality.
The No. 21 Warriors were handily outrebounded — something they’ll try to avoid as they dive into the Frontier Conference tournament with a quarterfinal-round game against unranked Montana Tech at 7 p.m. today at the Activity Center.
“When you don’t control the defensive boards, then it’s hard to win, and that’s been one of our weaknesses all season,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “I used to think it was our zone, but when we’ve played man for extended periods of time, we still have a tendency to get outrebounded.
“It’s not that we haven’t emphasized (rebounding). We have. And we hope that someday it’s going to pay off.”
Orr’s constant reminders to his team perhaps paid off Saturday as the Warriors topped No. 16 Montana Western in Dillon, Mont., in double overtime to wrap up the regular season. In their 82-79 win, the Warriors only gave up a three-rebound edge to the Bulldogs (who had 29 to L-C’s 26).
In the Warriors’ preceding two games, both losses, they were outboarded 42-24 and 38-25.
Leading the Warriors in rebounds this season have been Kiara Burlage (7.39 per game) and Abbie Johnson (6.93). Burlage leads the Warriors with 15.8 points per game and scored 13 the last time the Warriors met Tech, in a 62-60 overtime win Feb. 20 on the road. The Warriors won that game on a last-second putback by Hannah Burland.
“Our biggest loss of the year is to Tech,” Orr said, noting his team’s 83-59 setback to the Orediggers on Dec. 7.
The Warriors went on to lose their next two league contests to start conference 1-3 before righting the ship and finishing the regular season 11-7 in the conference and 19-9 overall. The Orediggers are 14-16 overall and finished 4-14 in FC play.
