GLENDALE, Ariz. — Junior guard Nathan Fromm came off the bench to score 19 points to lead five players in double figures as the seventh-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team used two significant runs Saturday, one in each half, to turn back No. 5 Arizona Christian 88-79 at the ACU Events Center.
“It was a gut-check win for our guys today in another big-time matchup,” third-year coach Austin Johnson said. “Our seniors really buckled down to defend at a higher level and make winning plays.”
Senior guard Damek Mitchell added 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists, and senior forward Jake Albright — a former Clarkston High School standout — also had 17 points and a game-high 11 rebounds for the Warriors (9-1), who now have equalled their 10-game start from the 2019-20 season. Senior forward Trystan Bradley, a former Lewiston High School standout, had 11 points and eight boards, and senior guard Khalil Stevenson finished with 11 points.
Reserve Patrick Fisher led the Firestorm (13-2) with 22 points, while Angelo Johnson added 18 points and five rebounds. Robby Wilson contributed 13 points, and Xander Bowers and Paul Hayden each finished with 10 points.
LCSC now has played six games in the past 10 days, including three on the road and one at a neutral site, and is 5-1 during that stretch.
With the game tied at 15, the Warriors used a 9-0 run midway through the first half to take a 24-15 advantage. Albright had three points, including a jumper in the paint, and Fromm finished it off with a layup and a jumper at the 8:43 mark.
Bradley’s dunk with 6:45 to go before halftime pushed the LCSC lead to 28-18, and Mitchell’s 3-pointer 100 seconds later put the Warriors back up by 10. However, Arizona Christian would cut the lead down to four twice more before LCSC went into halftime up 40-33.
With the Warrior lead fluctuating between eight to 10 points in the first three minutes of the second half, LCSC started to flex its muscles again. A 14-3 run this time, spearheaded by Fromm and Bradley, gave the Warriors a commanding 61-42 cushion with 12:03 remaining. Fromm converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Bradley finished it off with a 3.
Twice the Firestorm would pull to within five points, including with 52 seconds left on Johnson’s layup, but LCSC withstood the charge.
“We got great contributions from everyone that played and it all started with our defense,” Johnson said. “Damek was huge, Trystan and Jake owned the glass. Nate (Fromm) had a great bounce-back game and was definitely a difference-maker down the stretch.”
The Warriors wrap up the Arizona trip at 2 p.m. today at Park Gilbert.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (9-1)
Mitchell 5-10 4-8 17, Albright 6-9 5-7 17, Bradley 4-11 1-2 11, Stevenson 4-10 3-5 11, Bailey 2-4 2-2 7, Fromm 8-13 3-5 19, Courtney 2-4 0-0 4, Bennion 1-1 0-1 2, Newsom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-63 18-31 88.
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN (13-2)
Johnson 3-9 11-12 18, Wilson 5-9 2-2 13, Bowers 4-10 2-4 10, Goudeau 0-5 3-3 3, Gonzalez 0-1 0-0 0, Fisher 8-10 2-2 22, Hayden 3-6 1-3 10, Davis 1-3 1-2 3, Cooper 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-54 22-28 79.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 40-33. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 6-21 (Mitchell 3-6, Bradley 2-6, Bailey 1-3, Albright 0-1, Stevenson 0-2, Fromm 0-3), Arizona Christian 9-24 (Fisher 4-5, Hayden 3-3, Wilson 1-3, Johnson 1-4, Gonzalez 0-1, Bowers 0-3, Goudeau 0-5). Fouled out — Bowers. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 41 (Albright 11), Arizona Chrisitan 30 (Wilson 8). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 12 (Mitchell 7), Arizona Christian 6 (Johnson 3). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 22, Arizona Christian 26.