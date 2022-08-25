Well, without risking sounding too cliche, the most wonderful time of the year is finally here.
On Friday, the first week of the high school football season begins for area schools.
Several area teams are facing off against opponents that’ll show just how good they can be in 2022. Others will be facing off against teams from lower classifications.
Lewiston vs Layton (Utah) at Madison High School, 1 p.m. Pacific
For the third time in four years, the Bengals will begin their season in southern Idaho.
Their opponent, Layton High School from Utah.
This is the first time the Bengals have faced the Lancers in their school’s history.
Layton finished 6-5 last season, its first winning season since 2016, and qualified for the 6A Utah stat tournament.
The Lancers have already played two games this season, winning both of them.
This season-opener will be the first showing of Lewiston’s new backfield.
Jace McKarcher and Cruz Hepburn were the heart and soul of the Bengals’ offense for the last two years.
This year, the backfield will be populated by one of two quarterbacks, Drew Hottinger or Chris Ricard, and running backs Ethan Shaw and Jackson Lathen.
Kendrick vs Notus, @ Middleton High School, 10 a.m. Pacific
The defending 1A DII state champion Kendrick will open up its season against perennial 1A DI state qualifier Notus at the annual 8-man Classic at Middleton High School.
Notus finished last season at the top of the Western Idaho League with a 7-2 record.
The Pirates will return both offensive and defensive conference players of the year in running back Carter Woodland and defensive lineman Aaron Jimenez.
Woodland has the burners to get to the outside, but according to Kendrick coach Zane Hobart, he also doesn’t shy away from contact.
“You have to stop the power run when you’re talking about Notus,” he said. “(Carter) is a top-10 back in the state of Idaho and he does not shy away from contact.”
Notus will have a new man under center following the graduation of four-year starter Kaeden Clemens.
Taking his spot will be sophomore Benny Guevara.
Luckily, for Kendrick, almost all of its starters will be back in 2022, excluding offensive lineman Maison Anderson.
All-state quarterback Ty Koepp will lead the offense.
Koepp showed the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs in 2021.
He’ll also have his outside targets back with Jagger Hewett, Sawyer Hewett, and Hunter Taylor.
“We’ve been trying to focus on the task at hand,” Hobart said. “We’ve been able to focus on those little things that you can’t necessarily focus on when you have a new team and that’s been nice.”
After the Tigers’ matchup against the Pirates, their schedule doesn’t let up. During September, Kendrick will face off against Oakley, Wilbur-Creston Keller, and Genesee.
This is all by design, according to Hobart.
“If you want to be the best, you have to play the best,” he said. “It’s not bad to lose a game but ultimately those games will help us once the state tournament comes around. We’ll be able to gain quality reps against quality teams.”
Kamiah at Lapwai, 7 p.m.
Lapwai will host Whitepine Division I foe Kamiah to open its season.
Lapwai running back Herschel Williamson will also begin his Lapwai career going against his former team.
Williamson transferred to Lapwai before the beginning of the season and will be the bell cow for the Wildcats.
Kamiah will be bringing back All-Whitepine League defensive back and tight end Brady Cox.
Cox will also have his quarterback returning under center in David Kludt.
Both teams will have a chance to gain a leg-up in the Whitepine League with a victory.
The Kubs and Wildcats are the only teams in the conference that will open their seasons with a league match up.
In a year where the Whitepine League is more wide open than it’s ever been, a win will be crucial.
Prairie vs Oakley, at Middleton HS, 5 p.m Pacific
There’s nothing better than getting a matchup in August that’s usually not seen until November.
The two powerhouse programs have won the last three state championships in the 1ADI classification.
However, the lead man for the Pirates for the last 16 years, Ryan Hasselstrom, retired before the beginning of the season.
Taking his place will be T.T. Cain, who served as an assistant on Hasselstrom’s staff last season and spent four years as the head coach at Challis High School.
The Pirates will return two big men up front who received All-Whitepine League honors in Shane Hanson and Noah Behler.
However, Prairie will be tasked with replacing a slew of talented skill position players with Brody Hasselstrom, Lane Schumacher, and Wyatt Ross all graduating.
Replacing Schumacher at the quarterback position will be either Colton McElroy or Eli Hinds.
Oakley finished last year 11-1 and was crowned 1A DI state champions following the end of the season.
The Hornets will be a solid first opponent for the Pirates to begin the Cain era.
Kellogg at Moscow, 7 p.m.
Moscow will begin the Rob Bafus era against 2A opponent Kellogg.
The Bears will have a new man under center along with some young targets on the outside.
Dylan Taylor will take over as Moscow’s signal caller and will be connecting with some young, but experienced wide receivers.
Cody Wilson, Logan Tate, and Toby Frei will all step into 2022 playing a larger role than they did last season.
As for Kellogg, the drop to the 2A classification has the Wildcats excited for what’s possible in 2022.
Riply and Kolby Luna will be back on the field for Kellogg.
Riply, who played quarterback, threw for just over 2,500 yards, and 37 touchdowns in 2021. His brother, Kolby, caught 55 passes for 1,082 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The Wildcats will also return four more all-conference players to its lineup in 2022.
