Here's tonight's high school football schedule. Check back often as we will update final scores as they become available:

Lewiston 41, Clarkston 21

Moscow 27, Pullman 21

Colton 56, Yakima Nation 6

Troy 42, Timberline 18

Prairie 62, Kendrick 18

Genesee 44, Deary 16

Asotin 13, Kellogg 6

Nampa Christian 36, Orofino 0

McCall-Donnelly 40, Grangeville 0

Clearwater Valley 36, Lapwai 16

Potlatch 30, Kamiah 14

DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44

Colfax 28, Davenport 26

Salmon River 68, Tri-Valley 20

Cascade at Lewis County, no score reported

