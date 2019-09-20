Here's tonight's high school football schedule. Check back often as we will update final scores as they become available:
Lewiston 41, Clarkston 21
Moscow 27, Pullman 21
Colton 56, Yakima Nation 6
Troy 42, Timberline 18
Prairie 62, Kendrick 18
Genesee 44, Deary 16
Asotin 13, Kellogg 6
Nampa Christian 36, Orofino 0
McCall-Donnelly 40, Grangeville 0
Clearwater Valley 36, Lapwai 16
Potlatch 30, Kamiah 14
DeSales 52, Pomeroy 44
Colfax 28, Davenport 26
Salmon River 68, Tri-Valley 20
Cascade at Lewis County, no score reported