There aren’t many out there in the NAIA like Faulkner senior left-hander Antonio Frias.
Certainly, Lewis-Clark State hadn’t seen an arm like the Eagle ace’s up to this point.
The Warriors entered Friday’s first-round game at the Avista NAIA World Series boasting the No. 1 offense in the country in per-game scoring (11.22), and the No. 2 lineup nationally in per-game hitting (12.76).
But for the most part, they didn’t look like themselves against Frias, and Faulkner (Ala.) blanked its postseason rivals 4-0 at Harris Field in front of a considerable hometown gathering.
“To shut this team out is pretty impressive on his part,” Warriors coach Jake Taylor said.
The Eagles (39-10) won’t have to play until Monday, while LCSC (41-5) meets Concordia (Neb.) at 11:30 a.m. today in an elimination game.
Frias pitched eight impressive innings, escaping three jams and striking out 13 on a staggering 131 pitches. The Panamanian flamethrower, who came into the tournament with the nation’s best opponent batting average (.149), permitted six hits and three walks.
“Just attack, attacking the zone,” said Frias, who improved to 12-0.
He wiggled out of a two-out, bases-loaded situation in the seventh, striking out Dillon Plew in four pitches to cap the inning and letting out an emphatic yell toward his Eagle dugout, which had been energetic all night against its familiar Series foe.
Frias pulled off something similar in the bottom of the third. LCSC’s Dalton Harum and Riley Way reached before slugger Brock Ephan was walked intentionally with two down.
Aidan Nagle couldn’t check his swing on a low pitch and was called on it.
“It seemed like any time we started challenging him, he got a little bit better,” Taylor said.
Added Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy: “Fortunately, unlike a few L-C teams in the past, they chased some balls out of the zone. … That helped him get out of it.”
In the eighth, Frias stranded another two Warriors, punching out the side.
Riley Way doubled and Plew was hit by a pitch in the ninth, but Ephan eventually popped up with two outs against Faulkner closer July Sosa, and the Eagles raced onto the field in celebration.
McCarthy said Frias has taken immense strides in the past year, and adding a change-up during the offseason “maximized his abilities.”
“We knew we were dealing with a different kind of guy this year,” McCarthy said. “We knew he had matured.”
The previous time the Eagles and Warriors met was in the 2017 NAIA final, an LCSC win.
“They’re gonna bounce back,” McCarthy said of the Warriors. “(They’re) an excellent club. They can really play, so I’d imagine we’ll see them down the road at this tournament.”
Faulkner opened the scoring in the second, when Isaac Phillips ripped a two-strike drive just above the wall in right-center field off LCSC ace Eric Chavarria, who was pulled after working only 1⅔ innings.
Justin Lara followed Phillips with a first-pitch RBI single to score John Michael Matthews, who also singled, and Sam Anthony’s deep sacrifice RBI flyout to left field required a sliding catch from LCSC outfielder Jack Johnson to limit the damage to 3-0.
Chavarria (8-2) then was replaced by standout reliever Greg Blackman. Blackman quickly found his groove and turned the contest into a pitch-off.
The Eagle offense didn’t threaten much between the second and sixth innings. Blackman went 5⅓, fanning six against one run allowed on three hits and two walks.
“(Blackman) was fantastic today,” Taylor said. “He gave us a chance.”
Blackman’s day was finished after Shawn Ross bombed a first-pitch homer over the center-field wall to lead off the eighth.
The Warriors stranded eight runners in scoring position. Way paced the offense, going 3-for-4. Harum went 2-for-3.
Clark may be contacted at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 627-3209.