BOISE — When Fresno State’s Jake Haener was presented with his biggest challenge of the season — taking down perennial conference power Boise State — coach Jeff Tedford long knew his quarterback would be up for the challenge.

Haener, who didn’t play against Boise State when the two teams met earlier in the season because of an ankle injury, threw for 184 yards and a touchdown to lead Fresno State to a 28-16 victory against the Broncos on Saturday in the Mountain West Conference championship game.

