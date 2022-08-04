Zach Wilkinson/TribuneDefensive back Jaden Hicks participates in a drill Wednesday during Washington State’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field. Hicks, a freshman, was named the “Juice Player of the Day” on defense.
Defensive back Derrick Langford Jr. defends a pass intended for wide receiver De’zhaun Stribling during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman on Wednesday.
Linebacker Ben Wilson, left, attempts to knock a pass away from linebacker Daiyan Henley in a drill Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Wide receiver Tsion Nunnally catches a pass against defensive back Chris Jackson during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman on Wednesday.
Quarterback Cameron Ward passes the ball Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Linebacker Daiyan Henley hits a bag being held by an assistant Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Offensive linemen Jonny Lester and Eric Wilder push a blocking sled Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Defensive back Tony Carter runs through the end zone during a drill Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Defensive players celebrate after forcing a turnover against the offense Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Defensive lineman Christian Mejia, left, attempts to shed a block Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Wide receiver CJ Moore catches a pass Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker rushes the ball Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Wide receiver coach Joel Filani presses against wide receiver Josh Meredith during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman on Wednesday.
Tight end Billy Riviere III catches a pass against defensive back Armauni Archie during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman on Wednesday.
Defensive lineman Ty Garay-Harris splits a double-team from two offensive players Wednesday during Washington State University’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
Former Washington State University quarterback Luke Falk watches Cougar quarterbacks throw Wednesday during WSU’s first day of fall football camp at Rogers Field in Pullman.
PULLMAN — Fall football camp arrived on the Palouse on Wednesday and thus began the 30-day countdown to an all-Palouse kickoff between Washington State and Idaho on Sept. 3, the two schools preparing for each other just eight miles apart.
For the Cougs, the first practice at Rogers Field marked the official start for first-year coach Jake Dickert and a fresh staff eager to begin.
“I get goosebumps when I walk out on the field,” Dickert said. “It isn’t just because it’s the first (fall camp) as a head coach, it’s because I’m a football guy and I love fall camp, I love being out there with the guys.”
The players were more pumped to get started.
“Definitely (a) different (feel),” senior defensive back Armani Marsh said. “I would say you can feel the vibe around the team. We’ve got a lot of energy, a sense of urgency between drills whether it’s 7-on-7s, special teams 1-on-1s — anything.”
The Cougars conducted a two-hour practice in the morning with helmets, jerseys and shorts. Full pads will come next week.
The team split into two fields: One consisting of veteran players and the other with younger players, “so you can teach and coach everything,” Dickert said.
Dickert also brought back the “Juice Players of the Day” awards for the practice’s top performances, only with a twist.
“It was exciting to get back out here and then we moved from the Gatorade to the Hi-C juice box. We’re really taking it to the next level,” the coach said, laughing.
The recipients on the first day were a pair of underclassmen in sophomore receiver De’Zhaun Stribling and freshman defensive back Jaden Hicks.
Stribling “just refused to let the ball touch the ground,” and Hicks kept catching the coaches’ attention on the defensive side.
“Every time I look over and hear a cheer and it was Jaden Hicks going the other way with the football, making plays,” Dickert said.
The coach also highlighted shifty freshman running back Jaylen Jenkins as a newcomer who caught his eye. At 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds, Jenkins adds something different to what the core group provides, Dickert said.
Sophomore transfer quarterback Cam Ward had a steady but solid day under center, with his best passes connecting with Stribling.
Ward said it’s nice having former Cougar great Luke Falk at practice this week.
“It was good, just being able to learn some little things from the all-time passing leader in the Pac-12,” Ward said.
While Ward is gleaning knowledge from the WSU passing legend, he’s also hoping to get a little revenge.
“I still gotta get my rematch in the 1-on-1 bucket challenge (from when) he beat me in the spring game,” Ward said, “so looking forward to that.”
Injury update
Cornerback Kaleb Ford-Dement is out for the season after having offseason shoulder surgery. The fifth-year senior was set to be in the mix for a key role in the secondary.
Ford-Dement appeared in 12 games last season, totaling 10 tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass breakup.
Borghi to the Broncos
The Denver Broncos signed former WSU running back Max Borghi to a free-agent deal, the NFL team announced.
Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten said Borghi impressed during tryouts at rookie minicamp.
“He’s got good twitch, he’s patient, he waits for that lane to open and then he pops it,” Outten said. “He did a couple of good things in protection as well.”
As a senior, Borghi rushed for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns and also caught 16 passes for 156 yards. He posted another 800-yard rushing season in 2019 and scored 16 total touchdowns as a true sophomore.