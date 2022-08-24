Fresh start for freshman-heavy UI volleyball

Idaho outside hitter Allison Munday serves the ball during a match last season at Memorial Gym in Moscow.

There has been a major shakeup in the University of Idaho volleyball program.

With the departure of 22-year coach Debbie Buchanan and the bulk of the team’s roster in the aftermath of a subpar 5-20 season last fall, the Vandals will be looking to reset and redefine themselves under a new coach with 14 new players as the season opens later this week.

