Fresh off a win vs. a D-I school, L-C eyes a trip to ‘The Kennel’

trIBUNE Q&A: AUSTIN JOHNSON
As the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team heads into tonight’s exhibition game at Gonzaga (6 p.m., McCarthey Athletic Center), we caught up with Warriors coach Austin Johnson to find out what he expects from the heavily favored Zags.
TRIBUNE — As you guys enter this game, you’re coming off a win earlier this week against another NCAA Division I opponent, Idaho, which you’ve now beaten two years in a row in exhibitions. How did you pull this off?
AUSTIN JOHNSON — Players win the game. And so a ton of credit (to them for their 88-73 win against Idaho on Tuesday). Last year, we had that great senior class (that beat Idaho 65-59). So we’ve done it two different years with two different teams. But both times, I thought we defended the way we wanted to, in terms of guarding the 3-point line. And offensively, just a lot of ball movement. I thought our guys executed at a very high level — and we took 27 3s, which wasn’t necessarily the game plan. But we got such open looks that they were obviously high-percentage shots and our guys took them. And so we scored 88 points, we hit 12 3s, but I was really pleased with the defense because (Idaho) scored the last four points of the game kind of toward the end (during the final 31 seconds), and if it wasn’t for that, we would have held them under 70 points. (Other keys to our win) were just the ball movement offensively, hanging in there with the rebound battle and hanging in there with the turnovers — we turned it over more than we would have liked, but a lot of those were dead-ball turnovers, where we’d travel, or charge, or the ball went out of bounds, where they weren’t just getting a bunch of fast-break points off of those.
TRIBUNE — Obviously, Gonzaga — ranked No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the coaches poll — is a much better team than the Vandals. What’s a realistic goal for your guys heading into this game?
AUSTIN JOHNSON — For us, like we talked about with Idaho, beating Idaho shouldn’t be the highlight of our season. We know how good our league is, how good our nonconference schedule is, so with Gonzaga, our goal is to get better. We haven’t seen the best version of ourselves yet, and hopefully we won’t see the best version of ourselves until February and March. But our goal is to compete and go play extremely hard. And obviously, you’re playing an unbelievable opponent, but our guys are excited about that. My hope as a coach is that we can play in a way that allows us to grow closer to being the team we’re supposed to be. And that’s a great environment to learn — it’s going to be insanely loud, there’s going to be a good crowd. We’re going to play a team that’s (getting) its first chance to play in front of people. There’s going to be a lot of learning lessons and chances to respond the right way to adversity, and to me, it’s just about seeing how we respond and seeing how we grow together as a team. To me, that’s our goal heading in. As far as the score and this or that, to me — you go into any game wanting to win, you go into any game preparing to win. But, for us, even last weekend against Northwest Christian and Willamette, the goal was the same: When we walk out of that gym, are we a better team? Are we a tougher team? Are we a more together team? And that’s the goal for Friday night.
TRIBUNE — What do you remember about the last time L-C played the Zags, in November of 2012, when you were just an assistant?
AUSTIN JOHNSON — I think that was the year they were the No. 1 overall seed into the NCAA tournament. And I just remember, for us, there’s some similarities in terms of us going in there having played some solid basketball to start the season and them being really good. I remember, that was (Przemek) Karnowski’s freshman year and they were a special team. And the great thing about playing teams like Gonzaga — and even some of our other nonconference games we have — if you’re not at your best, and if you’re not ready to embrace the moment, then it’ll get away from you and get away from you very fast. The things I remember are the great crowd, how good Gonzaga was, but also that our guys competed, our guys played pretty hard (and trailed by just seven about 12 minutes in). Obviously, the final score was pretty skewed (with Gonzaga winning 104-57) but when you find out at the end of the year they were the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, it’s not quite shocking.
NOTES — Tonight’s game will be broadcast on KHQ and SWX.
