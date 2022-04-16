SEATTLE — Marco Gonzales took great pleasure in shutting down one of the teams that’s provided him headaches in the past before a sold-out home crowd.
Adam Frazier’s first impression to those same fans was as memorable.
Gonzales rebounded from a rocky first start to throw seven solid innings, and Frazier had four hits, including a two-run triple and two-run double, as the Mariners opened their home campaign with a 11-1 win Friday against the Houston Astros.
An offseason of high anticipation for fans in the Pacific Northwest was greeted with a complete performance by the Mariners in their first appearance at T-Mobile Park since the final day of last season, when Seattle was eliminated from the postseason race.
Gonzales (1-1) was terrific with one of the best outings of his career against the Astros. The top of Seattle’s lineup with Frazier, Ty France and Jesse Winker was a combined 7-for-11 with seven RBI and three walks. Promising rookie Julio Rodríguez thrilled the sellout crowd in his first home game with the Mariners by dumping a line-drive single into left field in his first plate appearance.
Gonzales scattered four hits and struck out six. He lasted just two innings in his first start of the season last weekend against Minnesota, when he allowed six runs, but only two were earned.
“Getting ahead in the count, throwing five different pitches for strikes and pitching with a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” Gonzales said. “These guys smacked me around for a long time. So (it) felt good to stick it to them a little bit.”
The only run Gonzales surrendered this time came in the seventh when Jose Siri’s broken-bat liner to center dropped in front of Rodríguez and scored Yuli Gurriel.
“I felt very confident coming into the game today he would make an adjustment,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said of Gonzales. “His stuff was so much crisper and just so aggressive early in the strike zone, and we’d love to see that. That’s who Marco is.”
Gonzales was backed by a season-high in hits and runs from Seattle’s bats. Winker, who was taking early batting practice to get familiar with his new surroundings, had an RBI single in his first at-bat. Frazier clubbed a two-run triple with two outs in the fourth to give Seattle a 3-0 lead. France added a two-run double in the sixth and Frazier followed with a two-run double in the seventh.
It was Frazier’s third career game with four RBI. Eugenio Suárez added a two-run homer in the eighth.
“I felt like I had some tough luck on the road. First road trip, I guess,” Frazier said. “I felt good coming out of spring then felt like I lost it a little bit. So, try to build on tonight.”
Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (0-1) didn’t make it through the fifth inning, allowing eight hits and three runs. The Astros bullpen was no better, allowing seven runs.
“He threw the ball pretty well, they just hit some good (pitches),” Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Odorizzi. “Sometimes they hit good pitches.”
FIRST PITCH — Ichiro Suzuki threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Seattle is inducting Suzuki into the Mariners’ Hall of Fame in August.
Houston Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Altuve 2b 4 0 0 0 Frazier 2b 5 2 4 4
Goodrum 2b 0 0 0 0 Toro 2b 0 0 0 0
Brantley dh 4 0 1 0 France 1b 4 0 1 2
Bregman 3b 4 0 0 0 Winker lf 3 1 2 1
Gurriel 1b 4 1 2 0 Haniger rf 5 0 2 0
Tucker rf 4 0 0 0 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0
Siri cf 3 0 1 1 Moore ss 0 0 0 0
McCormck lf 3 0 1 0 Suarez 3b 4 2 1 3
Pena ss 2 0 0 0 Kelenic dh 3 0 0 1
Maldondo c 3 0 0 0 Rodriguez cf 4 1 1 0
Murphy c 2 3 1 0
Totals 31 1 5 1 Totals 33 11 13 11
Houston 000 000 100 — 1
Seattle 100 212 32x — 11
DP—Houston 2, Seattle 1. LOB—Houston 4, Seattle 9. 2B—Gurriel (3), France (2), Frazier (2). 3B—Frazier (1). HR—Suarez (2). SF—Kelenic (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi L,0-1 41/3 8 4 4 3 1
Abreu 12/3 2 2 2 2 0
Baez 2/3 2 3 3 3 1
Blanco 11/3 1 2 2 0 2
Seattle
Gonzales W,1-1 7 4 1 1 0 6
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Koch 1 1 0 0 0 1
HBP—Odorizzi (Crawford), Gonzales (Pena), Blanco (Crawford).
Umpires—Home, Will Little; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Rob Drake.
T—3:04. A—45,023 (47,929).