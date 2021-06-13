Pullman High School athletic director and assistant principal Chris Franklin has resigned from his post, effective at the end of his 2020-21 contract, it was announced in a recent school board meeting.
Franklin is accepting an assistant principal’s position at Klahowya Secondary School in Silverdale, Wash. It’s part of the Central Kitsap School District, and it allows him to be closer to his family.
“Pullman has some great students and coaches and the administration has been great,” Franklin said. “I’ll definitely miss the coaches and teachers there. It’s a good group, and probably the best coaching staff I’ve worked with overall as a general scheme.”
Franklin served 20 years at North Kitsap High School, including 17 years as an athletic trainer and three as athletic director, before he was hired by Pullman in 2015.
“My time there as an athletic trainer was helpful,” he said. “You kinda get to see the sides of all sports, not just the big sports. So that helped me and I felt like with all the moving parts it was very similar to being a director. My time there taught me a lot.”
As assistant principal at Pullman, Franklin said he focused on making sure students felt like they belonged.
“The big thing was I really wanted to gear the sportsmanship piece,” he said. “My big motto was, ‘Compete with class, win or lose, and be good sports.’ I felt like our coaches bought into that and our teams have done that.”
Franklin said he felt like he performed to the best of his ability.
“Whether it was being an assistant principal or AD, it spread me pretty thin sometimes,” Franklin said. “It was a lot of hats to wear. But we have such a great staff here, I really valued my time and all the friends I made. But we’ll stay in touch.”
Wiederspohn may be reached at ewiederspohn@lmtribune.com, (208) 848-2268 or on Twitter @EvannnW.