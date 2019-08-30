A long time before sixth-year Penn State coach James Franklin was breaking new football ground, and allowing his Nittany Lions All-Americans and top-tier national recruits to help order their depth charts, he was cutting his teeth as a grad assistant on the Palouse.
Almost two decades before his first major bowl win, or his becoming a nationally scrutinized (and supported too) defendant in a football health-related lawsuit this month, an obscure Franklin pursued his life course in an obscure place.
It just happened to also be where he met his wife, Fumi.
“She’s a die-hard Coug,” as Franklin’s called her with a grin.
According to a 2017 story from The Morning Call, Fumi was as devoted as the lot of unbending enthusiasts at the turn of the century, in the later stages of the coach Mike Price’s era at Washington State.
That’s no overstatement — Fumi was said to have set up camp outside the Martin Stadium gates on Friday nights, where she slept to ensure front-row seats.
According to the story, the two only met in passing on the Pullman campus and didn’t start dating until they were reintroduced by a mutual friend a few years later, when Franklin was coaching at Maryland.
But Fumi’s fandom hasn’t waned.
In jest, she told Franklin he was required to beat Washington in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl or he could count the marriage through.
“When we found out we were playing Washington, she made it very clear to me: ‘Win this game or me and the kids are gone,’” Franklin laughed before that game, which his team won 35-28, thankfully.
Franklin is no die-hard, but he too is a Coug. He’s listed with the WSU alumni as a 1999 master’s graduate in educational leadership (he coached in ’98). It was the Pennsylvania native’s fifth stop of his early coaching career, and his first Division I-A stint. He helped out then with the Cougars’ tight ends, a long-forgotten Wazzu position group.
So even though the Penn State and Idaho programs are gearing up for their first-ever meeting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in State College, Pa. (Big Ten Network), it’s not like Franklin’s completely unfamiliar with the Vandals.
“I got some history with that part of the country. ... In my time out there, Washington State and Idaho used to play against each other,” Franklin said at his weekly news conference, before tittering and telling local reporters of the bygone “Loser’s Walk” tradition, which saw the defeated fan base make a seven-mile trek the week after the game. It was discontinued in the late-1960s.
That season, Franklin and Co. handed the eventual-Humanitarian Bowl champion Vandals one of their three losses, a 24-16 decision at Martin Stadium.
In ’99, Franklin moved to the Gem State.
He followed 10-year WSU assistant Larry Lewis — a former Boise State linebacker — to Pocatello when Lewis was hired to lead Idaho State’s program, a position he held until 2006.
Franklin was there for just a season, but it was a key one in which he made a strong impression as coach of the receivers, said former ISU sports information director Frank Mercogliano, who’s now an SID at New Mexico.
“You root for good people in this business, and James is good people,” Mercogliano said. “He really cares for the students, he knows football, and he’s just a solid, solid person.
“It was actually really easy to see him as a great head coach.”
ISU ended that season ninth nationally in total offense, much of that thanks to the receivers’ 258 grabs and 3,300-plus yards.
Mercogliano recalls Franklin winning a cash pot — rewarding the first coach to nab a recruit — then sprinting around the facilities at 7 a.m., flaunting several bills. More importantly, he talked of Franklin’s compassion after tragedy.
In March 1999, ISU receiver DeRonn Finley and defensive back Jacori Rufus were involved in a car accident, which killed Rufus and left Finley seriously injured. The two were close friends and roommates, and Mercogliano said Franklin was with Finley every step of the way, helping tremendously in his mental and physical recovery.
Finley was an All-American receiver in 2000.
“That was a hard thing for him to deal with as a 24- or 25-year-old coach, and I think that experience has helped him throughout this year in helping kids deal with issues,” Mercogliano said. “It’s probably also why he’s very much a coach who lives for the day and tries to make sure his guys are having fun.”
After his time with the Bengals, Franklin went on to bigger programs, and the NFL for a year, before finally earning his first head coaching job at Vanderbilt in 2011.
But at the least, the Gem State and the Palouse molded central components of Franklin’s personal life and coaching career.
NOTE — Earlier this week, Franklin was named in a lawsuit brought by a former Penn State physician, who claimed Franklin pressured him to rush injured players back onto the field, and his complaints prompted his removal. The school, Franklin, and former Lions such as Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley, have staunchly disputed the claims.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.