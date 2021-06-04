ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Fraley hit his first major league homer, and the surging Seattle Mariners began a 10-game road trip with a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
Fraley’s three-run shot to right-center off Griffin Canning (4-4) gave Seattle a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning. Kyle Seager also went deep and J.P. Crawford had three hits for the Mariners, who have won eight of 11.
Seattle left-hander Justus Sheffield (5-4) struck out seven in 5ž innings. He allowed two runs and six hits while improving to 3-1 in his last four starts.
Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, who have dropped three of their four games against the Mariners so far this season. Canning gave up four runs and six hits in 3 innings.
After leading off the last seven games, Upton batted cleanup and led off the second with a drive to right-center for his fourth homer in the past eight games and No. 11 on the year.
Juan Lagares then struck out before Walsh extended the lead to 2-0 when he lined a slider by over the right-field wall. It was Walsh’s 13th homer.
The Mariners got a run back in the third when Donovan Walton scored on Mitch Haniger’s single. Walton beat the shift with a single to shallow left field and then advanced to third on a double by Crawford.
Seattle broke it open in the fourth. Jarred Kelenic drew a walk to begin the inning, and Taylor Trammell had a one-out single to right to set the table for Fraley.
The Mariners added insurance runs on Crawford’s RBI double in the sixth and Seager’s home run in the seventh.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Mariners: GM Jerry Dipoto said on his weekly radio appearance that SS Kyle Lewis (right meniscus tear) will be out for an extended period after being placed on the injured list on Tuesday. “I am hopeful that we’ll see him again this year on the field, but I don’t think it’s going to be quick,” Dipoto said
Seattle Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Crawford ss 5 0 3 1 Gosselin 2b 3 0 1 0
Haniger rf 5 0 2 1 Wong ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Seager 3b 5 1 2 1 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0
France 1b 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0
Kelenic cf 3 1 0 0 Upton lf 3 1 1 1
Godoy c 4 0 0 0 Lagares cf 4 0 0 0
Trammell lf 4 1 1 0 Walsh 1b 4 1 1 1
Fraley dh 2 2 1 3 Ward rf 4 0 0 0
Walton 2b 4 1 1 0 Stassi c 2 0 1 0
Fletcher ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 36 6 11 6 Totals 33 2 6 2
Seattle 001 301 100 — 6
Los Angeles 020 000 000 — 2
DP—Seattle 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Los Angeles 7. 2B—France (13), Crawford 2 (11), Seager (14), Rendon (6). HR—Fraley (1), Seager (11), Upton (11), Walsh (13). SB—Seager (2), Fraley (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Sheffield W,5-4 52/3 6 2 2 3 7
Chargois H,41/3 0 0 0 0 0
Sewald 1 0 0 0 0 1
Middleton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 2
Los Angeles
Canning L,4-4 31/3 6 4 4 2 5
Suarez 22/3 3 1 1 1 3
Claudio 2 1 1 1 0 1
Strickland 1 1 0 0 0 0
WP—Sheffield.
Umpires—Home, Chris Segal; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Jeremy Riggs; Third, Jordan Baker.
T—3:26. A—9,714 (45,517).