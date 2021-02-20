NAMPA, Idaho — When Prairie lost a sizable fourth-quarter lead to the Lapwai Wildcats and were defeated in the Class 1A Division I girls’ basketball championship game Feb. 12, the Pirates hoped history would not repeat itself at the state tournament.
It didn’t, but then it did.
While Prairie cruised to the title game on its side of the bracket, Lapwai lost in the semifinal round, so the Pirates were robbed of a chance at redemption against the Wildcats.
Instead, it was the Grace Grizzlies who added to Prairie’s fourth-quarter heartache, outscoring the Pirates 17-4 in the final period to capture the state title with a 46-37 win Friday at the Idaho Center.
In the final 10 minutes, the Grizzlies went on a 21-4 run to win their school’s third state title but first in 1A. Grace (21-3) won two championships as a 2A school, in 1983 and 1986.
For Prairie (22-4), it was the sixth runner-up finish in the past seven years. The Pirates last won the title in 2014. In 33 overall state tournament appearances, all but seven have resulted in trophies for the Cottonwood school.
Unlike the first two rounds in which Prairie fell behind by multiple possessions, the Pirates and Grizzlies went neck-and-neck for a half with the locals leading 21-17 at the break.
Pirate sophomore Tara Schlader drew the unenviable task of guarding Grace post Maniah Clegg. Schlader, the tallest and lengthiest Pirate starter, played in front of Clegg and attempted to deny her the ball.
It worked for the most part as Clegg, who scored six first-quarter points, was held to four free throws in the second.
“Tara is long, but the Clegg girl has so much height on us,” Pirate coach Lori Mader said. “Tara did a heckuva job battling her. She fronted her, she pushed her as best she could. But credit to (Clegg), she worked hard and she played a good game.”
Said Schlader: “I knew I had to get in front of her. Ever since they won (Thursday), that’s all I heard was you’re gonna have to get in front of her so, when I was on defense that was the only thing in my head.”
Prairie held three eight-point leads in the third — the last at 33-25 with two minutes left in the period on a Kristin Wemhoff shot — before Grace took charge.
The Grizzlies scored the final four points of the third and the first four of the fourth to tie the game at 33 with 5:52 remaining.
Schlader picked up her fourth and fifth fouls within 48 seconds of each other and left the contest with 5:04 left.
A Wemhoff free throw gave Prairie a short-lived 34-33 lead with 4:09 left, but the Pirates would manage just three free throws the rest of the way.
“We didn’t attack very well when they went zone,” Mader said. “Against the man, we keep cutting and we’re moving all the time, and in the zone we got too stagnant. You can’t stand and watch, you’ve got to be attacking and dribbling and penetrating and going right at them. For lack of a better term, we were too passive.”
Once she was able to get the ball, Clegg scored twice from in close in the final 2:31, and the Grizzlies made seven free throws for the final margin.
Clegg finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds, and Melodie Straatman added 10 points. For the Pirates, Wemhoff and senior Madison Shears each scored 10, while Schlader had seven points and six rebounds.
“You definitely have to give her credit,” Schlader said of Clegg. “She worked her butt off, but my team did a great job, they tried their best guarding her (after she fouled out) but once she gets the ball she’s definitely unstoppable.”
Clegg returned the praise Schlader had given her.
“She’s a good player and really aggressive,” Clegg said. “It was good to play against her.”
Shears, one of three Pirate seniors along with Ellea Uhlenkott and Hope Schwartz, played in the title game three out of her four varsity seasons.
“Every time I get here I get nervous, but when I take my first shot in warmups all the nerves go away and I try to be the best I can,” Shears said.
GRACE (21-3)
Nayvie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Jacie Christensen 0 0-0 0, Melodie Straatman 2 5-10 10, Amber Mansfield 0 0-0 0, Lindsay Rigby 0 0-0 0, Makenna Straatman 1 0-2 3, Tenleigh Walker 2 2-2 7, Brookly Rigby 0 1-2 1, Britton Lloyd 0 0-0 0, Maniah Clegg 6 4-4 16, Sydnee Smith 3 1-4 7. Totals 15 13-24 46.
PRAIRIE (22-4)
Delanie Lockett 0 1-2 1, Kristin Wemhoff 3 4-8 10, Madison Shears 3 2-2 10, Ellea Uhlenkott 3 1-2 7, Tara Schlader 3 1-4 7, Laney Forsmann 0 2-2 2, Hope Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-20 37.
Grace 11 6 12 17—46
Prairie 9 12 12 4—37
3-point goals — Me. Straatman, Ma. Straatman, Walker, Shears 2.
Tatko may be reached at (208) 848-2268 or sports@lmtribune.com.