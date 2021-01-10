MOSCOW — Junior guard Gina Marxen led four Idaho players in double figures with 17 points as the Vandals completed a two-game, Big Sky Conference sweep Saturday of the Southern Utah Thunderbirds 77-61 at Memorial Gym.
“We distributed the basketball, and I feel like we have a lot of weapons on our team,” Idaho coach Jon Newlee said.
Marxen added five assists and three steals for the Vandals (6-4, 5-1 Big Sky). Sophomore guard Beyonce Bea totaled 15 points and six rebounds, junior post Hailey Christopher contributed 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds, and senior transfer Gabi Harrington chipped in 10 points and five rebounds.
Madelyn Eaton had 15 points and Liz Graves finished with 12 for the Thunderbirds (3-4, 0-2).
A 3-pointer from junior guard Rylee Alexander at the end of the first quarter put Idaho up 18-13. After Southern Utah got within four at the 7:31 mark of the second, the Vandals started to steadily pull away. Harrington’s jumper with 5:26 left put Idaho in front 28-20, then Christopher converted a 3 at the 2:41 mark to make it 33-22. Her layup with 51 seconds left sent the Vandals into the locker room up 37-24.
Marxen hit one from outside and Bea followed with a jumper in the first 1:15 of the third as Idaho held an 18-point advantage. The Vandals held a 12-point edge going to the fourth.
Southern Utah pulled to within 57-49 with 7:32 left in regulation, but that was as close as the Thunderbirds would get.
The Vandals next play at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Northern Colorado.
SOUTHERN UTAH (3-4, 0-2)
Eaton 4-13 7-8 15, Graves 6-11 0-0 12, Frandsen 2-4 0-0 4, Daugherty 1-9 0-0 3, Satini 1-2 0-0 2, Ballena 3-9 1-2 8, Barrington 4-5 0-0 8, Johnston 2-2 0-0 5, Thornberry 1-4 0-0 2, Tonnier 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-60 8-10 61.
IDAHO (6-4, 5-1)
Marxen 4-10 7-8 17, Bea 6-10 2-2 15, Alexander 3-8 1-2 9, Gandy 3-8 0-0 8, Kirby 1-2 2-2 4, Christopher 4-7 2-2 10, Harrington 3-10 2-2 10, Pulliam 1-1 0-0 3, Atchley 0-4 0-0 0, King 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 16-18 77.
Southern Utah 13 11 19 18—61
Idaho 18 19 18 22—77
3-point goals — Southern Utah 3-17 (Johnston 1-1, Daugherty 1-4, Ballena 1-4, Frandsen 0-1, Thornberry 0-1, Graves 0-2, Eaton 0-4), Idaho 11-32 (Marxen 2-5, Harrington 2-5, Alexander 2-6, Gandy 2-6, Pulliam 1-1, Bea 1-3, Christopher 1-3, King 0-1, Atchley 0-2). Rebounds — Southern Utah 35 (Frandsen, Barrington 6), Idaho 39 (Christopher 7). Assists — Southern Utah 8 (Eaton, Daugherty 2), Idaho 14 (Marxen 5). Total fouls —Southern Utah 19, Idaho 12.