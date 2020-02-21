TACOMA — Wrestlers from southeastern Washington aren’t bringing a ton of experience into the state prep tournament that begins today at the Tacoma Dome. But three of the area’s four qualifiers at least know the lay of the land.
Caden Noha, a Colfax 182-pounder, claimed a consolation win at 160 in last year’s state Class B competition and, as a regional champion this year, is one of four top seeds this time around.
Also making repeat appearances at State are Gabriel Smith (126) of Pullman in Class 2A and Braedyn White (170) of Pomeroy in Class B. Making his Mat Classic debut is Will Winona (182) of Pomeroy.
Noha, a junior, needed only a combined 2 minutes, 55 seconds to pin his two opponents last week in the Region 3 meet at Reardan. Earlier, he placed second at the Clearwater Classic in Lewiston, bowing 6-3 in the final to Reuben Thill of Lewiston. Noha won the Pomeroy Christmas Tournament and took second in the Griswold Memorial in Potlatch.
The area’s three other qualifiers are all sophomores.
Smith placed sixth at State last season at 113, winning his first two matches before losing in the quarterfinal round.
White won a first-round match a year ago and placed third at 2020 regional, where Winona took fourth.