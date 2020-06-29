Two former Lewis-Clark State baseball players and a pair of past Washington State standouts were included on MLB rosters on Sunday when several of the league’s teams released their 60-man player pools for summer camps.
The Warriors’ Seth Brown (2014-15) and Connor Brogdon (2016-17) will play with the Oakland A’s and Philadelphia Phillies, respectively. Former Cougars Adam Conley (2009-11) and Nick Tanielu (2013-14) are suiting up with the Miami Marlins and Houston Astros.
Spring training is set to restart Wednesday, and the regular season July 24 — teams will trim their rosters down to 30 by then, with up to three on practice squads that must include one catcher.
After 4½ seasons in the minors, Brown was called up in August of last year to add a left-handed option as a pinch — or designated — hitter for the postseason-qualifying Athletics. The Medford, Ore., product appeared in 26 games, batting .293 with 13 RBI, eight doubles and two triples (both in his home debut).
Brown, who guided L-C to an NAIA World Series title in 2015, is listed as an outfielder for Oakland, which drafted him in the 19th round. He hit .343 (12-for-35) in 15 games at a truncated spring training in the Phoenix area this year, totaling eight RBI and five doubles. Brogdon, a 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher and 10th-round draft pick, last threw for Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he went 3-1 with a 3.06 ERA and two saves in 26 relief outings. The Clovis, Calif., native quickly worked his way up from short-season Single-A ball in 2017. At spring training, he went 2-0 in three innings with a 6.00 ERA.
As a two-year Warrior ace, Brogdon earned two rings, compiling a 14-1 record and 2.87 ERA in 26 games.
Conley, having pitched five big-league seasons in Miami, is the most experienced of the bunch. He’s logged a 25-30 record and a .455 ERA in 174 games (56 starts). Conley has struck out 358 batters against 172 walks.
The 6-3 southpaw from Redmond, Wash. — who was drafted by the Marlins in the second round in 2011 — went 12-12 with a 3.88 ERA in 70 games (25 starts) across three years in Pullman, and was All-Pac-10 in 2010. He recorded 13 saves and punched out 156 against 60 walks.
The Cougars qualified for the NCAA postseason in back-to-back years (2009, ’10) during his time at Wazzu.
Tanielu, a 14th-round pick to Houston in 2014, played in 127 games last season for Triple-A Round Rock as an infielder, batting .295 with a .360 on-base percentage in 503 plate appearances. He was one of the Express’ most productive hitters, driving home 84 runs. Tanielu tallied 39 doubles and 19 dingers.
In his six seasons of developmental play, Tanielu has bounced around to nearly every level. He’s played 568 games since his days at WSU, and his batting average has consistently floated near .300. He hit .190 in the spring.