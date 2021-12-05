CEDAR CITY, Utah — The Idaho women’s basketball team had a shot to win its second game of the season, only trailing by three going into the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Big Sky Conference game against Southern Utah.
However, poor shooting and a lack of depth did in the Vandals as they fell 87-65 against the Thunderbirds at America First Event Center.
Junior guard Beyonce Bea, the Big Sky’s preseason MVP, showed why she was voted that honor, as she finished with 24 points, nine rebounds and three steals.
“I’m really happy with (Bea’s) play today,” coach Jon Newlee said. “I thought she did a great job coming out aggressively and confident, it was good to see her get going.”
But the remaining starters — senior guard Louise Forsyth, senior guard Tiana Johnson, sophomore guard Sydney Gandy and senior guard Allison Kirby — all fouled out, which damaged the hopes of the Vandals (1-6, 0-1), who now have lost six straight. Idaho committed 25 fouls in the game.
“We lost (the game) defensively,” Newlee said. “We have to be able to keep people in front of us without fouling.”
Forsyth finished with 15 points before being disqualified.
Cherita Daugherty countered with a game-high 26 points, adding eight rebounds for Southern Utah (4-4, 2-0), which was 26-for-50 (52 percent) from the field overall, including 9-of-17 (52.9 percent) from distance, and 26-of-30 (86.7 percent) at the free-throw line. Daylani Ballena added 13 points and four assists, and Natalia Otkhmezuri came off the bench for 11 points.
Idaho tralied 63-60 going into the fourth quarter, but went ice cold shooting. The Vandals were just 1-for-15 (6.7 percent) from the field in the final 10 minutes, inlcuding missing all eight of their attempts from beyond the arc.
Southern Utah held a sizeable margin in rebounds (43-25) and well as bench points (29-4).
The last time Idaho had a start to a season like this was 2017-18, when it began 4-7. Eventually, the Vandals turned it around and finished 19-14.
The road doesn’t get any easier for Idaho, as it plays at 11 a.m. next Saturday at Texas.
IDAHO (1-6, 0-1)
Bea 8-16 5-6 24, Forsyth 5-19 4-4 15, Johnson 2-6 2-2 8, Gandy 2-10 4-4 8, Kirby 3-4 0-0 6, Atchley 0-5 4-5 4, Allred 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 19-21 65.
SOUTHERN UTAH (4-4, 2-0)
Daugherty 7-13 11-12 26, Ballena 3-7 5-6 13, Williamson 4-6 0-0 8, Eaton 2-6 2-2 6, Dotson 2-3 0-0 5, Otkhmezuri 4-5 0-0 11, Johnston 3-4 0-0 9, Anis 0-5 5-6 5, Lord 1-1 2-2 4. Totals 26-50 26-30 87.
Idaho 22 13 25 5—65
Southern Utah 25 25 13 24—87
3-point goals —Idaho 6-27 (Bea 3-5, Johnson 2-3, Forsyth 1-9, Atchley 0-2, Allred 0-2, Gandy 0-6), Southern Utah 9-17 (Otkhmezuri 3-4, Johnston 3-4, Ballena 2-3, Daugherty 1-3, Eaton 0-1, Anis 0-2). Fouled out — Forsyth, Johnson, Gandy, Kirby. Rebounds — Idaho 25 (Bea 9), Southern Utah 43 (Williamson 14). Assists — Idaho 10 (Gandy 6), Southern Utah 16 (Daugherty, Ballena 4). Total fouls — Idaho 25, Southern Utah 18. A — 278.