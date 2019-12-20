George Forsmann scored 11 points in the second quarter and that helped the Lewiston boys’ basketball team beat nonleague Moscow on Thursday at Booth Hall. Lewiston won 62-46.
Jace McKarcher led Lewiston (3-1) with 17 points while Forsmann added 15 — including nine straight and 11 of 13 for the Bengals during an unanswered run.
“That’s just George being George,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said. “And it’s those young kids recognizing that George was feeling it.”
The first sign Forsmann was “feeling it” came when he scored 12 seconds into the second quarter from the left block. That broke a tie game — and 90 seconds later, Forsmann executed a double-move in the paint to set up a three-point play.
Moscow coach Josh Uhrig lauded Forsmann for his offensive rebounding, no doubt thinking of a putback Forsmann scored to give the Bengals a 26-15 lead with 5:13 left in the second quarter.
About a minute later, Forsmann tacked on a right hook shot in the middle of the paint to extend the hosts’ lead to 13, an advantage they’d carry into halftime.
“He just makes stuff easier,” Ulrich said.
The Bears, who trailed by as many as 21, got back within nine with 6:15 left in the fourth on a coast-to-coast layin by Barrett Abendroth. That capped a 12-0 spurt by the Bears.
“To be down (21) and get it down to nine, that’s stuff we (can) learn from,” Uhrig said.
To halt Moscow’s momentum, Lewiston’s Kash Lang made a timely steal and layin with 5:47 left.
Ulrich credited Lang with “at least” three steals, “and that (one) stretched it out.”
Also stretching it out for the Bengals were a slew of offensive rebounds — three midway through the fourth on one possession, which ended with Cruz Hepburn getting fouled on a putback attempt.
And when Hepburn missed the second of his free throws — after making the first to give the Bengals a 12-point lead — a teammate secured the rebound, eventually setting up a 3-pointer by Lang.
“I thought he had the most solid, complete game on both ends of the floor,” Ulrich said of Lang, who finished with nine points.
Chanse Eke had 10 points for the Bengals and capped the first half with a 3. Eke had a trio of those and McKarcher led the Bengals with four, three in the first quarter.
Moscow (2-3) was led by Benny Kitchel’s 17 points. Standout Ben Postell saw limited action as he continued to work back from a football injury.
“I’m proud with the way we played,” Uhrig said. “It’s just (that) they made shots and we didn’t.”
MOSCOW (2-3)
Reef Diego 2 1-3 5, Brayden Decker 1 0-0 2, Barrett Abendroth 2 2-4 6, Hayden Thompson 0 0-0 0, Jamari Simpson 1 0-0 3, Joe Colter 2 0-0 4, Ben Postell 1 1-2 3, Blake Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Benny Kitchel 5 4-4 17, Tyler Skinner 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 8-13 46.
LEWISTON (3-1)
Chanse Eke 3 1-2 10, Jace McKarcher 5 3-4 17, Kash Lang 4 0-0 9, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 3 1-3 8, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 1 1-2 3, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 7 1-1 15. Totals 24 7-12 62.
Moscow 15 6 9 16—46
Lewiston 15 19 10 18—62
3-pointers — Simpson, Kitchel 3, Eke 3, McKarcher 4, Lang, Mullikin.
Edelman may be contacted at bedelman@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2277.