COEUR d’ALENE — George Forsmann notched 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter and Jace McKarcher racked up 10 of his 17 points in the fourth as the Lewiston High School boys’ basketball team downed Coeur d’Alene 64-52 in a 5A Inland Empire League game Friday.
The Bengals (10-2, 2-0) converted 16 of 21 free throws, but also got themselves into foul trouble, giving up 36 attempts to the Vikings.
“We had three of our starters get into some foul trouble tonight,” Lewiston coach Jayson Ulrich said, “but we were able to weather the storm in the second quarter and just got through it.”
As Lewiston gears up for the final stretch of the season, Ulrich is confident in his team’s abilities.
“All the guys are motivated and they play for each other; we just have to focus on putting together full games with consistency,” he said.
LEWISTON (10-2, 2-0)
Chanse Eke 2 0-0 5, Jace McKarcher 4 7-8 17, Kash Lang 1 6-8 8, James White 0 0-0 0, Joel Mullikin 3 3-5 10, Aiden Hottinger 0 0-0 0, Cruz Hepburn 2 0-0 4, Alec Eckert 0 0-0 0, Braydon Forsman 0 0-0 0, George Forsmann 9 0-0 18. Totals 21 16-21 64.
COEUR D’ALENE (5-7, 0-2)
Braydon Bengston 1 3-5 5, Cody Smith 0 0-0 0, Devin Johnson 7 4-9 18, Cooper Larson 0 1-2 1, Alex Karnes 1 1-3 3, Cameron Kope 1 4-9 6, Owen Smith 1 2-4 4, Jack Parka 1 1-2 4, Luke McGlaughlin 5 1-2 11. Totals 17 17-36 52.
Lewiston 12 11 17 24––64
Coeur d’Alene 9 16 8 19––52
3-point goals — Eke, McKarcher 2, Mulikin, Parka.
JV — Cd’A 44, Lewiston 42
C –– Lewiston 64, Cd’A 42
Potlatch 63, Prairie 43
COTTONWOOD — Brayden Hadaller poured in 24 points and Potlatch broke open a close game in the third quarter to beat Prairie and stay undefeated in Whitepine League Division I play.
Connor Akins and Justin Nicholson notched 12 points apiece for the Loggers (12-1, 7-0), who dominated the third quarter 28-7.
“We didn’t play our tempo the first half,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We talked about, ‘We have to be more aggressive.’ We came out the third quarter and did a great job dictating tempo.”
POTLATCH (12-1, 7-0)
Brayden Hadaller 10 2-4 24, Connor Akins 3 6-0 12, Tyler Wilcoxson 3 2-2 8, Ty Svancara 1 0-1 2, Justin Nicholson 4 0-0 12, Jerrod Nicholson 2 1-2 5, Elijah Bouma 0 0-2 0, Totals 23 11-20 63.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD
Sam Mager 3 0-0 6, Damian Forsmann 5 0-0 14, Derik Shears 3 0-2 6, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 1 0-0 2, Hayden Uhlenkott 1 0-0 2, Owen Anderson 3 0-1 8, Cole Schlader 1 2-2 5. Totals 17 2-5 43.
Potlatch 12 11 28 12—63
Prairie 13 12 7 11—43
3-point goals — Hadaller 2, Ju. Nicholson, Schlader, Forsmann 4, Anderson 2.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch.
Kendrick 70, Highland 52
KENDRICK — Alex Sneve hit 12 field goals and connected on 7 of 8 free throws on his way to 36 points and two steals, with Jagger Hewett adding 16 points as the Tigers took a Whitepine League Division II win against against the visiting Huskies.
Kendrick (5-8, 2-3) produced consistent offense, and it was a defensive shift during halftime that helped allow the Tigers to maintain their lead.
“Although we were scoring, we were slow to react defensively,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “We talked about working harder, and they came out and showed that in the third quarter.
“I thought Hewett and Burke got us some stops and were able to push the ball down the floor for easy baskets.”
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Dalton Davis 1 0-0 2, Lane Wassmuth 4 4-7 13, Logan Sheppard 5 4-7 16, Conor Morris 5 0-0 10, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 2 0-0 5, Ty Hambly 2 0-1 5, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 1-2 1, David Boswell 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 9-17 62.
KENDRICK (5-8, 2-3)
Alex Sneve 13 7-8 36, Chase Burke 2 2-2 6, Jagger Hewett 5 6-10 16, Kolby Anderson 0 0-0 0, Tavien Goldsberry 1 2-6 4, Gunnar Bruce 0 0-0 0, Maison Anderson 2 0-0 4, Rylan Hogan 0 1-2 1, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 1 0-1 3. Totals 24 18-29 70.
Highland 12 11 15 14––52
Kendrick 17 17 14 22––70
3-point goals — Droegmiller, Hambly, Wassmuth, Sheppard 2, Sneve 3, Skiles.
Deary 63, Nezperce 29
NEZPERCE — Brayden Stapleton poured in a game-high 27 points on 11-of-23 shooting and London Kirk flirted with a triple-double in the Mustangs’ rout of Whitepine League Division II opponent Nezperce.
Kirk tallied 10 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and four steals.
Patrick McManus contributed 13 points, and Kalab Rickerd had five steals off the bench for short-handed Deary (6-4, 4-2), which outscored the Indians by 14 in the second quarter.
“In the second there we finally started rebounding on the defensive end, and our press kicked in,” said Deary coach Gary Krumheuer, whose team had 14 steals. “Once we got going, everyone fed off it.”
Nezperce’s Brendan Nelson had 13 points.
DEARY (6-4, 4-2)
Brayden Stapleton 11 3-4 27, London Kirk 4 2-4 10, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 2 0-0 4, Dale Fletcher 1 0-0 3, Patrick McManus 4 3-6 13, Dylan Wilcox 1 0-0 3, Gus Rickert 0 1-4 1. Totals 24 9-18 63.
NEZPERCE
Cole Seiler 0 1-2 1, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 1-2 3, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 5, Marshal Nelson 0 1-2 1, Brendan Nelson 6 0-0 13, AJ Douglas 1 4-4 6. Totals 10 7-10 29.
Deary 12 23 17 11—63
Nezperce 9 6 5 9—29
3-point goals — Stapleton 2, Fletcher, McManus 2, Wilcox, Danner, B. Nelson.
Lapwai 74, Troy 62
TROY — Titus Yearout had 33 points and eight assists with just one turnover as the Wildcats downed the Trojans in a Whitepine League Division I contest.
Yearout hit two 3s and went 13-for-14 at the line for Lapwai (11-2, 4-1).
“He did really well attacking the rim tonight,” Wildcats coach Zachary Eastman said. “They (tried) a lot of different defenses on him but he adapted and did a good job being aggressive.”
LAPWAI (11-2, 4-1)
JC Sobotta 1 0-0 2, Jenz Kash Kash 0 0-0 0, Titus Yearout 9 13-14 33, Simon Henry 0 0-0 0, AJ Ellenwood 2 4-8 8, Kross Taylor 5 1-1 14, Chris Brown 0 0-0 0, Sincere Three Iron 0 0-0 0, Lydell Mitchell 4 1-2 11, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 20-27 74.
TROY
Grayson Foster 4 6-6 15, Zachary Stoner 8 2-2 19, Tyler Heath 3 2-4 9, Kaiden Codr 1 0-0 2, Brody Patrick 0 0-0 0, Reece Sanderson 2 0-0 6, Rhett Sandquist 3 6-9 11. Totals 17 16-21 62.
Lapwai 20 24 13 17—74
Troy 11 10 22 20—62
3-point goals — Ellenwood, Yearout 2, Taylor 3, Mitchell 2.
JV — Lapwai 70, Troy 27.
McCall-Donnelly 60, Grangeville 49
McCALL, Idaho — Facing 7-foot-1 post Joel Meske, Grangeville packed the lane to contain him to nine points, but that allowed McCall-Donnelly guard DJ Green to score 25 as the Bulldogs fell in a nonleague contest.
“Even their guards are 6-3,” Grangeville coach Larson Anderson said. “They’re the biggest team we’ll see.”
The Bulldogs were led by Aiden Anderson’s 15 points and five rebounds. Dane Lindsley added 13 points and Miles Lefebvre had 11. Kyle Frei finished with six assists and five rebounds for Grangeville (5-5), which twice pulled within five points in the fourth quarter and shot 50 percent.
GRANGEVILLE (5-5)
Miles Lefebvre 4 2-2 11, Blake Schoo 1 1-2 3, Aiden Anderson 6 0-1 15, Kyle Frei 1 0-0 2, Tori Ebert 1 0-0 2, Caleb Frei 0 0-0 0, Dane Lindsley 6 1-4 13, Jared Lindsley 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 4-8 49.
MCCALL-DONNELLY
Pete Knudson 2 1-1 5, Isaac Speirs 5 2-4 12, Carlos Marin 1 0-0 3, DJ Green 7 8-10 25, Joel Meske 4 1-1 9, H. Wilcox 2 0-0 4, A. Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-16 60.
Grangeville 18 12 6 13—49
McCall-Donnelly 11 20 11 13—60
3-point goals — Lefebvre, Anderson 3, Lindsley, Marin, Green 3.
JV — McCall def. Grangeville.
Colfax 74, Tekoa-Rosalia 47
TEKOA, Wash. — John Lustig rang up 29 points and 12 rebounds and Colfax held Tekoa-Rosalia to a combined five points in the first and fourth quarters to craft a Northeast 2B League win.
Hunter Claassen logged 14 points and four assists for the Bulldogs (10-4, 4-2), who jumped out to a 19-3 lead.
The Nighthawks hit four 3-pointers to cut their deficit to six points, but Colfax coach Reece Jenkins switched to a matchup zone and the Bulldogs allowed only two points in the fourth.
COLFAX (10-4, 4-2)
Hunter Claassen 5 3-4 14, Cole Baerlocher 1 0-0 2, John Lustig 12 2-2 29, Gavin Hammer 3 0-0 9, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 3 0-0 6, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 4 0-0 8, Lane Gingerich 1 1-2 3, Sam Kopp 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 0 0-0 0, Kyle Dail 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 6-8 71.
TEKOA-ROSALIA
Garrett Naught 3 0-0 8, Anthony Gehring 6 0-0 14, Riley Mclain 4 2-2 14, Mitchell Billings 1 2-3 4, Keegan French 0 0-0 0, Kenneth Lenoir 3 0-0 7, Zach Saens 0 0-0 0, Gabe Naught 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 4-5 47.
Colfax 19 22 14 16—71
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 24 18 2—47
3-point goals — Claasen, Lustig 3, Hammer 3, Gar. Naught 2, Gehring 2, Mclain 4, Lenior .
JV — Colfax def. T-R.
Oakesdale 46, Gar-Pal 44
OAKESDALE, Wash. — Oakesdale’s Matt Hockett hit a 3 with 13 seconds left to hand his team a two-point lead, then Garfield-Palouse’s ensuing long distance attempt “went about halfway down, and popped back out,” Vikings coach Steve Swinney said of the miss that decided his team’s Southeast 1B League loss.
“We know each other well, both played really good, solid defense,” said Swinney, whose team dropped to 8-5 overall and 5-1 in league. “It just came down to them making that last play, and we didn’t.”
Garfield-Palouse got 10 points apiece from Dawson Dugger and Jacob Anderson. Blake Jones had five steals, eight rebounds and three blocks, and held Nighthawks captain Kit Hockett to seven points.
Oakesdale (11-3, 5-1) was led by Matt Hockett’s 15 points. Both teams shot around 30 percent.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (8-5, 5-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 2-3 10, Austin Jones 2 2-2 7, Blake Jones 2 0-2 8, Jacob Anderson 4 2-2 10, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 0 1-4 1, Kyle Bankus 0 0-0 0, Cameron Merrill 0 0-0 0, Ethan Hawkins 3 2-3 8, Dane Sykes 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 9-16 44.
OAKESDALE (11-3, 5-1)
Kit Hockett 2 0-0 5, Tyler Bobber 2 2-5 6, Jackson Perry 0 0-0 0, Ryan Henning 3 2-2 8, Matt Hockett 4 7-8 15, Simon Anderson 2 3-3 7, Gavin Shrpoe 1 0-0 3, Garrett Dingman 0 0-0 0. Totals 14-44 14-18 46.
Garfield-Palouse 11 14 11 8—44
Oakesdale 7 19 14 6—46
3-point goals — A. Jones, B. Jones, Dugger 2, Hockett, Shrope.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Oakesdale
Prescott 65, Colton 51
PRESCOTT, Wash. — Colton’s Chris Wolf and Prescott’s Victor Garcia each hit six 3s, but the Tigers used an early edge to fend off a late Wildcat push in a Southeast 1B League win.
Wolf had 22 points, and Garcia led all players with 28. In all, Colton (1-11, 1-5) made 12 shots from beyond the arc. Kian Ankerson had three, and finished with 14 points.
“He had a great shooting night,” Wildcats coach Nick Simons said of Wolf. “We finished strong. I thought we had some good looks that normally fall that seemed to kinda go in and out.”
Prescott (8-4, 5-1) got 19 points from Jonathan Cardenas and 10 from Omar Velazco. Simons commended Ankerson’s defense on Cardenas, typically the Tigers’ No. 1 option.
COLTON (1-11, 1-5)
Kian Ankerson 5 1-2 14, Chris Wolf 8 0-2 22, Jackson Meyer 2 0-0 5, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 3, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 1-4 51.
PRESCOTT (8-4, 5-1)
Victor Garcia 10 2-3 28, Omar Velazco 4 2-8 10, Jonathan Cardenas 8 2-3 19, Antonio Hernandez 2 1-3 6, Miguel Ayala 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 7-17 65.
Colton 9 11 9 22—51
Prescott 15 14 18 18—65
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, C. Wolf 6, Meyer, Moehrle, G. Wolf, Garcia 6, Hernandez, Cardenas.
JV — Colton def. Prescott
GIRLSNezperce 27, Deary 25
NEZPERCE — Freshman point guard Katharine Duuck hit a go-ahead putback and, on the next Nezperce possession, added an insurance free throw in the waning seconds as the Indians gutted out a Whitepine League Division II win against slowdown-minded Deary.
Caitlyn Cronce scored 13 points and Hannah Duuck added seven points and 10 rebounds for Nezperce (10-3, 8-1), which trailed much of the way in a makeup game from a snow-out the previous Friday.
The Mustangs used defensive pressure to force 24 turnovers, and Nezperce coach Dave Snodgrass said his team “was in too big a hurry to go down and score.” He liked the fearlessness of Katharine Duuck, who hadn’t entered the game until late.
DEARY
Graci Heath 6 0-1 13, Makala Beyer 0 0-0 0, Tona Anderson 1 2-5 4, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Emiley Proctor 2 1-4 5, Taylor Gregg 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 0-2 3, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 3-12 25.
NEZPERCE (10-3, 8-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Katharine Duuck 1 1-2 3, Hannah Duuck 3 1-2 7, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 6 1-3 13, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 1 0-5 2. Totals 12 3-14 27.
Deary 4 7 6 8—25
Nezperce 6 7 4 10—27
3-point goals — Heath, Wood.
JV — Nezperce 8, Deary 6 (two quarters)
Prairie 92, Potlatch 37
POTLATCH — Prairie of Cottonwood got back on track, torching Whitepine League Division I foe Potlatch with 50 first-half points in cruising to a win.
The Pirates (10-3, 5-2) put five players in double figures, and were led by Madison Shears’ 17 points. Ellea Uhlenkott had 14; Delanie Lockett kicked in 12 points, eight steals and eight rebounds; India Peery compiled 14 points and 10 assists, and Ciara Chaffee had 12 points and eight boards.
“It’s only our third game since Christmas, so honestly we’re just trying to knock off the rust and get moving,” Prairie coach Lori Mader said. “(Tonight), we moved the ball well and got up and down the floor well. Your best offense is your best defense. The kids turned up the pressure.”
Mader also was pleased with reserve Sydnee Bruegeman’s nine-point effort on perfect shooting from the field.
Kennedy Thompson led the Loggers (4-12, 1-7) with 12 points.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (10-3, 5-2)
Delanie Lockett 4 2-4 12, Kristin Wemhoff 4 0-0 8, Madison Shears 7 1-2 17, Ellea Uhlenkott 6 2-4 14, Josie Remacle 1 0-0 2, Tara Schlader 0 1-2 1, India Peery 4 4-6 14, Hope Schwartz 1 1-1 3, Ciara Chaffee 3 6-8 12, Sydnee Bruegeman 4 1-2 9. Totals 34 18-29 92.
POTLATCH (4-12, 1-7)
Danaira Carpenter 2 2-6 6, Taylor Carpenter 0 0-0 0, Kyndal Cessnun 0 0-0 0, Emma Chambers 1 1-2 4, Alyssa Hamburg 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Thompson 4 3-4 12, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 3 3-8 9, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 0 0-1 0, Josie Larson 1 2-2 4. Totals 12 11-18 37.
Prairie 27 23 25 17—92
Potlatch 12 17 2 6—37
3-point goals — Lockett 2, Shears 2, Peery 2, Chambers, Thompson.
JV — Prairie def. Potlatch 62-18
Kendrick 56, Highland 6
KENDRICK — Megan Brocke produced 12 points and nine of Kendrick’s players scored as the Tigers improved to 7-0 in Whitepine League Division II play by beating Highland of Craigmont.
Also for the Tigers, Hannah Tweit added nine points, Mya Brown and Erin Morgan contributed eight apiece and Morgan had four of her team’s 15 steals. Lauren Morgan and Drew Stacy added seven rebounds apiece.
“It’s nice to get the bench to come in and get production,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said, adding that it will pay dividends down the line.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 0 0-0 0, Acacia Randall 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 0 0-0 0, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 0 1-7 1, Tylar Crow 0 0-0 0, Paytor Crow 1 1-2 3, Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 2-9 6.
KENDRICK (11-2, 7-0)
Rose Stewart 1 1-3 3, Mya Brown 4 0-0 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-2 4, Jaiden Anderson 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 9, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 2-2 6, Erin Morgan 3 2-2 8, Abi Cook 1 0-0 2, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 12. Totals 24 5-9 56.
Highland 4 1 1 0—6
Kendrick 19 18 12 7—56
3-point goals — Tweit, Brocke 2.
Colfax 61, Tekoa-Rosalia 19
TEKOA, Wash. — Colfax dominated Northeast 2B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia from wire to wire.
Kierstyn York tallied a career-high 16 rebounds as the Bulldogs (9-5, 3-3) outboarded the Timberwolves (1-13, 0-6) 41-18, a “huge part” of the win, coach Corey Baerlocher said.
“She just went and got it, didn’t wait for it to come,” Baerlocher said of York.
“(The Timberwolves) were undermanned, had several kids out, but one thing we’re excited about is we had our kids go in, execute and run through our offense well.”
Asher Cai led all players with 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, and Justice Brown added 10 points. Anni Cox and Harper Booth combined for 10 of the team’s 19 assists — against a season-low 11 turnovers.
Junior-varsity floater McKenna Lomax tallied seven points from the paint.
COLFAX (9-5, 3-3)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 0 0-0 0, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 4 0-0 8, Asher Cai 6 0-0 14, Anni Cox 0 0-0 0, Kierstyn York 3 0-0 6, Sydney Berquist 1 0-0 2, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 4 1-1 10, Abree Aune 1 0-0 2, Perry Imler 5 0-0 10, Harper Booth 1 0-2 2, McKenna Lomax 3 0-0 7. Totals 28 1-3 61.
TEKOA-ROSALIA (1-13, 0-6)
Paige Brown 0 0-0 0, Mehgan Billings 2 0-0 5, Elise Wilkins 4 0-2 9, Tori McLain 1 0-0 2, Riley Terrell 0 0-2 0, Kamryn Hendrickx 1 1-2 3. Totals 8 1-6 19.
Colfax 24 10 12 15—61
Tekoa-Rosalia 3 7 6 6—19
3-point goals — Cai 2, Brown, Lomax, Billings, Wilkins.
Pomeroy 41, Sunnyside Chr. 17
POMEROY — Maddy Dixon secured 16 rebounds to go with 11 points and Heidi Heytvelt pitched in 10 points, four rebounds and three assists as Pomeroy rolled through Sunnyside Christian.
The Pirates jumped out to a 22-4 halftime lead and finished with just eight turnovers.
“Our girls started the game with energy and never let up,” Pomeroy coach Tai Bye said. “We have been down the last few games, so tonight was a great emotional and mental showing for us.”
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN
Madi Candanoza 0 2-2 2, Sydney Banks 1 2-2 4, Sophie Halma 3 2-4 8, Jenna Andringa 0 0-0 0, Kelli Candanoza 1 0-0 3, Jenna Adringa 0 0-0 0, Haylie Walters 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 6-8 17.
POMEROY
Alyssa Wolf 4 0-0 9, Heidi Heytvelt 4 0-0 10, Sydney Watko 2 0-0 4, Maddy Dixon 4 3-5 11, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 0 0-0 0, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 2, Maya Kowatsch 0 0-0 0, Chase Caruso 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 3-5 41.
Sunnyside Christian 2 2 7 10––17
Pomeroy 7 15 10 11––41
3-point goals — Candanoza, Heytvelt 2, Wolf, Caruso.
WRESTLINGZimmerman wins by fall
OTHELLO, Wash. — Moscow’s Skyla Zimmerman notched a pin at 100 pounds in her lone match on the first day of the Othello Lady Huskies Invitational wrestling tournament, beating Emily Garcia from East Valley of Yakima in 1:51.