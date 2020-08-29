SAN FRANCISCO — Former Washington State slotback River Cracraft has signed with the San Francisco 49ers, who are trying to shore up an injury-plagued receiver corps.
Four years after wrapping up his Cougar career, Cracraft still is trying to get a foothold in the NFL. He spent time with the Denver Broncos in 2018-19, and his only reception went for a 44-yard touchdown.
Cracraft and another receiver, Kevin White, signed with San Francisco on Thursday, but both face long odds of making the final cut before the season begins.
In June, the Niners lost receivers Deebo Samuel (foot) and Richie James (wrist), but Samuel is expected to be ready for the season opener Sept. 13 and James should be back after six games or so. Another wideout, Brandon Aiyuk, is out for a couple of weeks with a strained hamstring.
COLLEGESLoggers seek head coach
The Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers college football program is seeking applicants for its head coaching position for the fall (and possibly spring 2021) season. Applicants should have college football coaching experience and/or experience as a high school head football coach or offensive/defensive coordinator.
For additional information, contact program director Bob Thorson at (208) 791-3007 or Lcvcollegefootball@yahoo.com.