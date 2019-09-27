Noah Reneau-Myers won’t be playing against his former team after all.
The ex-Washington State offensive lineman, who transferred to Utah this year after graduating from WSU, has reconsidered his options and retired from football a few weeks ago, his mother acknowledged Thursday.
Reneau-Myers, who went by Noah Osur-Meyers during his days with the Cougars, now is working in the construction field in his home state of California, with hopes of owning his own construction firm someday, Jill Osur said.
“He realized when he got to Utah that he had given the game everything he had from his heart and from his body,” Osur said, “and that he had nothing else he could give.”
He’d appeared to be headed for an eventual starting role with the Cougars before injuring a shoulder late in the 2017 season and undergoing season-ending surgery the next spring. He also was shaken by the suicide of WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinksi in January 2018, his mother said.
Looking for a fresh start, he decided to invoke the NCAA’s graduate-transfer option, choosing Utah as his destination partly through the influence of Darrin Paulo, the Utes’ starting left tackle and the brother of former WSU defensive lineman Darryl Paulo. Reneau-Myers appeared in the Utes’ first two games this season, mostly on special teams, before deciding to leave the game.
In June, he married Julia Reneau, a former goalkeeper for the WSU women’s soccer team who now goes by Julia Reneau-Myers. They met as freshmen at the school.