Ian Hamilton, a former Washington State pitcher, was claimed off waivers from the Chicago White Sox on Friday by the Seattle Mariners, according to a release from the team.
The 25-year-old native of the Evergreen State was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Sept. 18 after pitching four innings in four games this season, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out four.
Hamilton, a right-handed reliever from Vancouver, Wash., has been limited by injuries the past two years, and has bounced between the minors and majors.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder made his big league debut on Aug. 31, 2018 against Boston, tossing a scoreless inning. Hamilton appeared in 10 games that year, going 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA — permitting six hits, two walks and four runs in eight innings, striking out five. In all, he’s pitched 14 games out of the Chicago bullpen.
In four minor league seasons, the 11th-round draft pick in 2016 has posted an 8-11 record with 40 saves and a 3.24 ERA in 172 innings. Hamilton was a Double-A all-star in 2018, when he logged a 1.78 ERA in 25 innings with the Birmingham Barons.
In three seasons as a Coug, Hamilton went 5-16 with a 3.60 ERA in 160 innings, and earned three All-Pac-12 nods. He worked as a reliever as a freshman and sophomore, compiling a Wazzu record 28 saves before transitioning into a starting role. In all, he struck out 123 against 60 walks.
Hamilton prepped at Skyview High School, where he went 8-1 with a 1.17 ERA and 78 strikeouts in 60 innings as a senior. He guided the Storm to the Class 4A state championship, and was named the classification’s player of the year by the Washington State Baseball Coaches Association.