Left-handed relief pitcher Blaine Hardy, a former Lewis-Clark State standout, signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, the team announced late Thursday.
The 33-year-old Hardy, a first-round draft pick of the Kansas City Royals’ in 2008, missed all of the 2020 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in March. He had signed with the Minnesota Twins before then, but never appeared for the team.
It’s not yet clear when he’ll be able to return from the injury.
Hardy pitched six seasons for the Detroit Tigers, logging a 14-10 record with a 3.73 ERA and 229 strikeouts against 102 walks and 283 hits.
Hardy, from Edmonds, Wash., helped LCSC to the NAIA World Series championship in 2008 — his only year in Lewiston.