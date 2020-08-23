Former Lewis-Clark State pitcher Connor Brogdon, after three games in the majors with the Philadelphia Phillies, was optioned Saturday back to the team’s reserve camp in Allentown, Pa., the home of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.
Brogdon pitched 2ž innings for the Phillies after being promoted to the big leagues Aug. 11. In his first MLB appearance two days after being called up, Brogdon allowed two home runs — one on his first pitch — but struck out two in an eventual 11-4 loss to Baltimore at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Brogdon tossed a clean inning Wednesday at Boston, striking out one and allowing no hits with two Red Sox in scoring position. Brogdon relieved Ramon Rosso, who’d put the Phillies in a tight spot, and proceeded to strike out Tzu-Wei Lin and pop out Jose Peraza. After intentionally walking Alex Verdugo, Brogdon popped up Kevin Pillar, ending the Boston threat without a mistake on 15 pitches.
Against Toronto in Buffalo, N.Y., on Thursday, he entered in the sixth inning, walking Vladimir Guerrero Jr. then permitting a home run to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Brogdon induced a groundout, then was pulled.
The two-time NAIA World Series champion at LCSC, who worked his way all the way up from Single-A to Triple-A ball in 2019, still is perhaps the Phillies’ best relief prospect in the minor leagues. If Philadelphia’s bullpen continues to flounder, it’s possible he’ll find himself back in the majors before the season ends. Brogdon boasts a high-level change-up and a fastball that typically sits in the mid-90s.