Former Vandals get emotional upon Hall induction

MOSCOW — After her coach left the University of Idaho in favor of Washington State, Hannah Kiser tried to do the same.
But because of NCAA transfer rules at the time, the track and cross country runner had to go through the UI athletic director.
Updated: November 5, 2022 @ 1:15 am
What she got was a feeling of betrayal.
“I remember sitting in his office as he told me I would never be here if I did so,” Kiser said during her speech Friday at Best Western Plus Inn University when she was inducted into the Vandal Athletics Hall of Fame.
She was talking about what happened when she asked former UI athletic director Rob Spear to allow her to leave the program and compete at WSU in 2014. Spear refused to grant her a release, and Kiser said he threatened she never would be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Feeling “deep grief” after the incident, she said she’s now healed after her induction.
“I realize the thoughts of one man were not held by the community that I so proudly represented,” Kiser said.
Kiser’s achievements include being named the Western Athletic Conference’s women’s outstanding track performer of the year and the WAC high point award in 2014; the first person in WAC history to win the Triple Crown, and placing first in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters. She’s one of only two UI women to qualify for the NCAA championships in cross country (2011), indoor track and field (2012-13) and outdoor track and field (2011). She led Idaho to four consecutive WAC team cross country titles (2010-13), broke four school records, set two all-time WAC records, was twice WAC cross country athlete of the year and twice an All-American.
While she has accepted her career as a runner has ended, she anticipates because of the journey she’s endured, others will have “more autonomy and agency” than she had.
Alongside Kiser, other inductees including Haley Janicek, a four-year starter and a three-time academic All-WAC selection in volleyball; the 2005 women’s cross country team, the first WAC championship for the Vandals in any sport; John L. Smith, the winningest coach in Vandal football history; Mike Iupati, the second-highest NFL draft pick in Idaho history at 17th overall; and Barrie Steele, UI’s athletic trainer for more than 30 years.
Inductee Dwight “Red” Morrison, who played men’s basketball from 1950-54 and is one of four NBA draft picks in Idaho history, also was also inducted but was not in attendance.
With an outstanding 53-21 record in his six seasons as coach, it was clear Smith was thrilled with his induction and there was no doubt the audience agreed. A standing ovation followed.
Iupati, who played 10 years in the NFL and twice was named All-Pro, showed his gratitude to his alma mater.
“To the Vandal family: thank you,” he said with his voice quavering. “Go Vandals and V’s up.”
The ceremony ended with everyone standing up and singing the UI fight song.
Carrillo-Casas can be contacted at mcarrillo@dnews.com.
