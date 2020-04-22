This is the first of two stories profiling former Idaho football players who hope to find homes with professional teams during or after this weekend’s NFL draft.
As fall 2019 wore on, it became a fairly common occurrence for professional scouts to hover around the Kibbie Dome’s sideline, admiring a certain 6-foot-2, 205-pound University of Idaho receiver’s full range of natural abilities, blended with a skillset he’d honed restlessly.
Jeff Cotton, a third-team Associated Press Football Championship Subdivision All-American as a redshirt senior last year, routinely overpowered opposing Big Sky Conference defensive backfields with next-level size, speed and high-vaulting athleticism, coupled with pro-like route-running and polished body coordination.
“I always told (UI coach Paul Petrino), ‘I want to be the guy everyone looks to, the guy everyone follows,’” said Cotton, who led the FCS with 8.8 catches per game last year, and was second in yards per game at 114.1. Cotton, who was debatably tabbed a second-team All-Big Sky performer, finished his career with 137 receptions for 1,797 yards and 14 touchdowns, and broke the program record for single-game receptions (18) in his final outing, tallying 230 yards and two scores in a 60-53 win Nov. 23 at Northern Arizona. “Every practice, every weightlifting, I was just trying to be the best and work my butt off. Never taking a day off.
“I wanted it to be: If you had to ask anyone on the team who the hardest worker was, they’d probably say me.”
Since the Vandals’ season ended, the two-year Idaho starter and juco product out of Pima Community College (Ariz.) has had his grind affirmed.
His phone’s been busy. On the other side of it have been any one of a handful of pro scouts who’ve had their interests piqued for the past several months. Cotton is anxiously awaiting this weekend’s NFL draft. There’s a legitimate possibility he’ll be selected.
“While I was at Idaho, some teams were calling (UI coaches), talking about looking at me for the draft,” said Cotton, arguably Idaho’s best receiving prospect of the past decade. “I’m just hoping somebody will take a shot on me.
“The past couple of weeks, I’ve talked to a scout just about every day.”
Cotton graduated in December, and recently has been resting in his hometown of Tucson, Ariz. To boost his draft stock, he made his way to Dallas — with assistance from UI receivers coach Tony Spencer — to prepare for pro day under David Robinson, a former Oklahoma and South Dakota receiver, and longtime trainer of pro prospects. Robinson has assisted notables like Adrian Peterson, Dez Bryant, and former first-round picks Corey Coleman and Laquon Treadwell. Spencer had coached Robinson at USD.
“The day I was leaving (Moscow), coach Spencer got his number,” said Cotton, who was selected to participate in this year’s Hula Bowl college all-star showcase. “I was like, ‘Damn, I’ve been trying to get linked up with him for years.’
“(Robinson) knows the game, the ins and outs and where you need to be mentally and physically. Having him teach me has helped tremendously.”
When concerns with the spread of the coronavirus forced UI — and every other college across the nation — to scrap pro days in March, Cotton’s agent directed him to a somewhat makeshift, secluded pro day in Missoula, Mont.
As professional teams have instructed prospects to do, Cotton filmed his workouts.
On that day in March at Missoula’s Big Sky High School, Cotton recorded his pro-day numbers, then had his agent ship the tape to interested parties.
Cotton logged a 4.21 in the short shuttle, an improved 40-yard dash of 4.38 seconds, 36½ inches on the vertical jump, 7.01 seconds in the 3-cone drill and 14 reps on a parking-lot bench press.
His vertical surpassed the average receiver mark at the NFL combine by almost an inch; his three-cone drill was two milliseconds slower than the average; his short shuttle was about .10 seconds better than the average, and his 40 time surpassed the average receiver time at the combine of 4.49 seconds.
“I was surprised with my 5-10-5 (short shuttle) because in Texas, it was hot, and some linebackers were getting faster times than me,” he said. “I’m hoping my 40 time makes a difference, ’cause my speed was a big question.”
Now, the question is whether he’ll be drafted or sign somewhere as an undrafted free agent. COVID-19 has made things difficult for players on the bubble, restricting teams from meeting with prospects. But it’s nonetheless a nice spot to be in for someone who — because of a late graduation from junior college — was once uncertain of his future in football.
At Idaho, Cotton got his answer, and became an almost-instant sensation. He was a highlight-breeding engine, who was predominantly the first look for Vandal signal-callers, and who was praised in abundance by Petrino for his hard-working character.
Cotton hangs his hat on his versatility, which was made clear in Moscow, where he’d be lined up all across the field, but still create consistent openings. He dictated the Vandals’ offensive flow, and individually took charge of a number of games — which is not entirely common with receivers. After a junior season as a solid No. 2 target at UI (656 yards, seven TDs), Cotton broke out as one of the top pro prospects in the FCS.
“The biggest thing was the opportunities that were presented. I can play inside and outside, I feel like I can run the ball well, and I can catch anything and run any route,” he said, giving a pitch of sorts. “And I feel like, with my size, I can separate myself. Now that the pre-draft process is over, I’m just excited to get back to playing football.
“I envisioned it for myself, but now that it’s here, it’s surreal to think about where I was at. I’m hoping somebody calls my name, but either way, I’m confident in myself, that I have a shot.”
OF NOTE — Cotton’s agent is Chris Gittings of OneWest Sports. ... Players preferred names of interested teams be omitted before the draft.
