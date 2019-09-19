Former University of Idaho football player Kyree Curington, who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in August, was the driver in a recent hit-and-run in Louisiana, which killed a man, according to a report from the Idaho Statesman.
The Statesman reported that Curington, 19, from New Orleans, merged a truck into the left lane of Interstate 59 in Louisiana, killing 38-year-old Bobby Allison Jr., of Mississippi, who was on a motorcycle.
The motorcycle was driven off the road, into a traffic barrier, and Allison Jr. died at the scene.
Police said Curington fled the scene before eventually turning himself in. According to the Statesman, he was charged with improper lane use and felony hit and run driving, resulting in a death. Curington did not have alcohol in his system, police said. The former Vandals defensive back, who was accused of rape last December, could face anywhere from five to 20 years in prison, according to Louisiana law.
Curington was suspended from Idaho’s football team after the rape accusal. According to an affidavit, the victim — an Idaho student — had told friends and relatives that Curington assaulted her after she had invited him into her dorm room.
Curington was charged with felony rape before pleading to the lesser charge in Latah County court. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and six months of unsupervised probation, and had to register as a sex offender in his home state.