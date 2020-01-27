When former rivals A.J. Davis and Riley Way trot out onto Harris Field, they head side-by-side toward the same place.
They share the middle infield, along with an age, and many sentiments on their team and the sport of baseball. Just as well, they share a house, a role as local-bred leaders, and a background story that helped keep them home.
Davis and Way, both juniors on Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team and natives of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, fondly recall the Warriors’ NAIA title streak from 2015-17. To them, the championships within that three-peat carry perhaps more weight than the other half-dozen trophies LCSC hoisted during their childhoods.
“Seeing them dogpile right after they won it (each time), I was like, ‘I want to be a part of that. I can do it,’” said the 6-foot-2 Davis, typically the shortstop. “It was a pretty special thing to see.”
Said the 5-11 Way, primarily the second baseman: “Watching those three years, every year, they just played the game differently. I felt like, ‘Wow, I wanna be in that position.’”
That is, right smack dab in the middle of a dogpile.
If there were any two players who most understand how significant L-C baseball is to the valley community, and recognize how momentous getting to national title No. 20 would be, it’s Davis and Way. They remember sharply how it felt simply to watch it.
The Warriors haven’t won the big one since 2017, and they collected nine of them between then and 2000. How fitting it would be if Way, a Lewiston High alumnus, and Davis — a Clarkston High grad — were the ones to guide a resurgence.
“We wanna be at our best every day, take every step we can toward a national championship,” Davis said. “If you play for the guy next to you, the more likely we are to get to 20. It’s a program about tradition. That’s why there’s 19 national championships.”
The former Bengal — one of four on LCSC’s roster — and the lone Warrior-Bantam are semi-improbable peas in a pod. Their tight camaraderie doesn’t feel so strange now.
“It’s more like, best friends,” Davis said of their relationship.
As multi-sport prep standouts, they were natural foes. Davis was an Associated Press all-state Washington baseball player, an all-state quarterback and a varsity hoopster for the Bantams.
Way was one of Idaho’s top infielders, who guided Lewiston to three straight top-five showings at State. He also earned Class 5A Inland Empire League plaudits as a point guard on the basketball team, and as Lewiston football’s No. 1 receiving target.
They saw a lot of one another, but the familiarity started and stopped with Battle of the Bridges/Golden Throne border competitions.
“We played against each other all the time since we were little, but were never really close because of the rivalry,” Way said.
All that changed following their senior years, when Davis decided to hop onboard with the Lewis-Clark Twins American Legion team in lieu of club travel ball. Way had been with the outfit for three years already.
They paced the Twins to a state title, a Regionals title, then an appearance in the Legion World Series at Shelby, N.C. — an unforgettable, eye-opening experience, they said, and one that made them a little late to college fall ball.
But friendships were forged. They didn’t mind.
“That’s when the chemistry began. It just went from there,” Davis said.
The two were drawn to the allure of their hometown team, choosing L-C over ample opportunities elsewhere. Davis picked the Warriors instead of Dixie State, and Way committed before any of the schools he’d been visiting with — Washington State, Arizona and Central Washington, to name a few — even had a chance to offer.
Since, they’ve been living together going on three years, and have earned quite a reputation as affable pranksters.
“We like to troll people,” Way grinned. “We have our fun.”
Chipped in Davis: “If something happens, they kinda know. We’re the first two suspects.”
And they’ve been two of the first to be called on to lead in second-year coach Jake Taylor’s program, which will feature an exceedingly new lineup when it opens the season at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at William Jessup (Calif.).
They pride themselves on keeping the team focused, and help non-local teammates grasp the nose-to-the-grindstone L-C tradition.
Taylor commended the third-year starters’ leadership qualities.
“Just great kids. They’re anchors as position players coming back this year,” he said. “They’re character-guys, first and foremost. They do well academically and they’re just consistent as all get-out. There’s a good bond between those guys.”
Then, with a smile, Taylor added: “It’d be great to fill our roster with guys from here.”
The infield is most likely L-C’s most established spot, and although the two are a little reluctant to draw attention to their individual prowess, it’s held down by Way and Davis.
They’re team-oriented in all respects, but they’re not short on personal merits.
Way might be the Warriors’ top defender and fastest baserunner. He boasts an accurate arm and is a former NAIA-West Gold Glover. Last year, Way belted five triples, three homers, 25 RBI and scored 37 times on a .243 batting average. He had a knack for clutch knocks, and led the team with 14 stolen bases.
“He’s been a leader in the infield, always talking, making sure people are where they need to be,” Davis said of Way. “He’s just a guy you love to play with. He brings the energy every day, and you wanna match it.”
Davis logged team-bests in runs (44), on-base percentage (.520) and batted .326 with 10 two-baggers en route to an All-NAIA West nod at shortstop.
“You never catch him napping,” Way said of Davis. “He always comes with the same attitude and effort. We might be tired, but A.J. is always like, ‘All right, let’s switch,’ locked in to the situation.”
Now, coming off a 35-15-1 record and a 1-2 mark at the World Series, the situation calls for a return to the spotlight.
How appropriate — how full-circle — it would be if Way and Davis were at the bottom (or top) of another dogpile.
“It’s an honor to put on the jersey with Warriors across it,” Way said. Our goal is to win a championship, and no one’s looking past that. … We’re gonna take it a pitch at a time.”
Said Davis: “(A title) is always in the back of your head, and we know it’s gonna be a grind. But it’s always what we wanted to do. Just being here, we couldn’t be more grateful.”
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.