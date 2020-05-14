A former Lewiston High School and North Idaho College soccer player and her parents are being sued for alleged defamation by a former NIC coach claiming he was unfairly accused by them of sexual misconduct.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Nez Perce County Judicial Court by the coach, Dan Hogan, alleges that statements by Kaysha Bailey and her parents, Kurt and Karen Bailey, of Lewiston, “harmed Mr. Hogan by negatively impacting his ability to coach soccer, have his current coaching contract renewed, and … obtain professional employment.”
Bailey, who graduated from Lewiston three years ago, played two seasons as a goalkeeper for the NIC women’s soccer team, which was coached by Hogan for 17 years until he parted ways with the school in recent months.
Hogan, who resides in Coeur d’Alene, where NIC is located, is seeking $10,000 in damages.
Reached by phone Wednesday, Kaysha Bailey referred the Tribune to a Clarkston attorney representing the family, Todd Richardson, who called the lawsuit “ridiculous.”
According to the suit, Bailey and her mother allegedly made statements in September to NIC officials, including its Title IX director, asserting Hogan “sexually harassed, discriminated against or otherwise engaged in sexual misconduct” and also “harassed or discriminated against individuals with physical impairments.”
Those and other alleged statements were “defamatory or defamatory by implication,” the suit claims, alleging they were made “because Hogan refused to approach Kaysha Bailey’s professors and assist in their having her failing grades changed,” and because he had limited her playing time “due to her lack of attendance and/or participation in practices.”
Richardson, speaking by phone while on the road in Utah, initially said he wasn’t aware of Hogan’s suit. After being emailed a copy of it, he said he reviewed it and saw it as groundless.
“I find it sad when we see the same type of stupidity that we see on the national stage brought to Idaho — when somebody gets caught acting badly, they turn and try to blame their victims, and sue their victims.
“I can tell you without question that anything said by the Baileys was not dishonest. And honesty, truth, is an absolute defense to defamation.”
In October, according to the suit, the Baileys allegedly told the NIC Title IX director, Alex Harris, that Hogan “violated the law, victimized players, isolated players, attacked players, breached their privacy, and lied.”
Richardson said he can’t comment on “anything related to Title IX at this point,” but he added that someone reading the lawsuit could conclude Hogan had been the subject of a Title IX investigation.
Hogan posted a record of 171-86-46 as the NIC women’s soccer coach, and previously coached the men. He has been replaced on an interim basis by former Lewiston and North Idaho College player Kellsi Parson.
Kaysha Bailey briefly was a member of the Grand Canyon University soccer program before transferring to NIC. In 2018, she made the All-Northwest Athletic Conference team after posting a a .919 save percentage, according to NWAC statistics.
She now attends Utah Valley University but is not playing for the school’s soccer team, a source said.
Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.