Former LCSC standouts factor into MLB games

The two former Lewis-Clark State baseball players who are in Major League Baseball each figured into their respective teams’ decisions Tuesday.
Philadelphia right-handed reliever Connor Brogdon had his first bad outing of the season, as he allowed five hits, a walk and six runs, all earned in getting just two outs in the eighth inning of a 10-7 loss to San Francisco at Citizens Bank Park.
Brogdon (3-1), who won in his first three appearances this season to become just the 13th pitcher in the modern era to achieve that feat, had not allowed a run in his first six appearances this season. He had allowed just three hits and two walks, striking out eight, in 6ž innings before the game against the Giants.
But with the outing, his ERA now sits at 7.36. It’s the first time he’s allowed an earned run since August.
He said he didn’t have command of his off-speed pitches against San Francisco’s left-handed hitters.
“It just wasn’t there,” Brogdon said. “Then I kind of found myself pitching with only one pitch, the fastball, behind in a lot of counts and in a lot of hitters counts. You just can’t pitch like that.
“Without the change-up, it opens up the door for the hitter to sit on fastball when he knows I don’t have a feel for it.”
Seth Brown, who hit his first home run of his career in an April 10 game at Houston and has hit two for the season, was 2-for-2 and had a fourth-inning RBI single as the Athletics finished a sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 1-0 win in Game 2 at RingCentral Coliseum.
Brown, who entered the game with a .167 batting average and two RBI, had his first multi-hit game of the season as he doubled in his first at-bat of the game for his third extra-base hit of the season.
Brown also made a nice catch in right field in the second inning, when he made a shoestring grab of a drive by Twins right fielder Brent Rooker.