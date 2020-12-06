SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. — Sam Atkin, a former Lewis-Clark State runner who’s now an assistant coach at the school, qualified for the British track and field trials for the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday at a competition called The Track Meet by posting a time of 27 minutes, 26.58 seconds in the 10,000 meters.
Running for his native Great Britain and sporting LCSC attire, Atkin shattered his personal record while placing fourth.
“I thought with three laps to go that he had a shot to win the thing,” Lewis-Clark State coach Mike Collins said. “There’s not many that can go as fast.”
The Olympic standard is 28 minutes, and the British Olympic trials are scheduled for June 26-27 in Manchester, England. The Olympics are set to start July 23.
Atkin had fallen three seconds short of qualifying Friday in another event, finishing fourth in the 5,000 meters at 13:18.57. He plans to give that event another try before the trials.
“In my opinion, and I’m biased, but I think he’s probably one of the top 10 guys in the world,” Collins said. “Going in, he was far more relaxed. He didn’t have anything to lose. But he was still upset about last night, because he knows he’s a better runner than what he showed. So you put those two things together, and it’s a nice little formula for him to pop what he did.”
Collins said the event’s announcers called Atkin’s two-day efforts “one of the best doubles they’ve ever seen.”
“To run this kind of time the next night, that’s in a class all its own,” Collins said. “We love him to death, and he’s earned it — he’s earned the recognition ...”
Also competing in the 5,000 was former Logos and Washington State runner Paul Ryan. Running unattached, he came in third in his heat with a personal-best time of 13:44.95.