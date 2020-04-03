This story is the first of a series of profiles on minor league baseball players who played at Lewis-Clark State.
Tyler Burch went from baseball town to baseball town, and didn’t slow down.
The former Lewis-Clark State ace played for four Avista NAIA World Series teams, helping the Warriors to win titles in 2016 and 2017.
After graduating from the school last year, Burch found himself at a different Series’ site — that of Little League baseball.
“The field was perfect, the fan base was great,” Burch said of his first year in the minor leagues. “Overall, it was just a really, really fun place to play, and it was a great first season for me.”
As a starting pitcher with the Williamsport (Pa.) Crosscutters — a Single-A short-season affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies — Burch’s home games were at the storied Howard J. Lamade Stadium, which has played host to the Little League World Series every summer for the past 60 years. Two MLB teams have squared off there in each of the past three seasons.
“It was basically a big-league field,” said Burch, whose team drew around 2,000 fans per night.
When the national hoopla abated, there remained Burch, honing his mechanics on a seven-day, “10-to-11-hour” training schedule, and quietly generating a productive short-season campaign on his way to a promotion.
Burch, a 6-foot-2 right-hander from East Wenatchee, Wash., went 4-1 in 11 games, posting a 1.56 ERA with 32 strikeouts, 29 hits allowed and just six walks in 34ž innings. He was arguably Williamsport’s most reliable starter — out of five pitchers who logged more than 30 innings, Burch’s ERA was lowest.
It was perhaps even better than his Warrior career, during which he went 17-6 with a 3.94 ERA, fanning 174 (fourth all-time in school history) in 194 innings and earning honorable mention NAIA All-America honors as a junior.
“This summer was a huge stepping stone for me,” he said.
Under pitching coach Hector Berrios, Burch developed his change-up and learned to utilize his lower-body more on the mound.
“We worked on maximizing my delivery, because I had been throwing too much with my upper-body,” said Burch, who signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in June 2019. His potential was quickly noted by scouts, who emphasized his slider.
Evidently, the Phillies liked his progressions in Year 1. Burch said “the talk was” he’d be brought up to play a full-season slate, starting this year with the Lakewood (N.J.) BlueClaws, a Single-A team in the South Atlantic League.
“It’s a good pace, I just gotta keep performing, and I can’t look too far ahead. I’ve gotta be more consistent and enjoy the moments, enjoy the process,” Burch said. “It was a really good summer. It obviously helped that I was throwing a lot of strikes. I stayed in the zone and didn’t give up many free passes.”
Burch augmented his ability to hold runners. He picked off five after only cutting down three in his LCSC career.
“It’s timing, holding onto the ball longer, giving them varying looks and counting to myself,” he said. “I change my count each time to keep them guessing.”
Before he landed in Williamsport, Burch threw a few bullpens at extended spring training, but didn’t play in any games. He pitched one inning with the Gulf Coast League Phillies in rookie ball in Florida, and it was good enough to bring him up, starting him down the path to the big leagues.
Burch, an Eastmont High School graduate, is temporarily living with his parents in Wenatchee while awaiting direction amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has put the sports world on pause. He’s pitching into a backyard net, lifting weights in the garage and keeping in weekly contact with the organization’s coaches and trainers to ensure he’s staying healthy.
The rare four-year Warrior said he often reflects on his time at LCSC. He credits much of his drive to the baseball town’s baseball school.
“LCSC is notorious for mental toughness,” Burch said. “It made me work extremely hard. The (minor league) season can be a grind — you sometimes play seven days a week. But if you can push through, you’re gonna last.
“I feel like L-C prepared me well for pro baseball, for sure. They taught me to be coachable, and get outside my comfort zone and try things. Getting drafted was a byproduct of working hard every day, how we were as a team.”
