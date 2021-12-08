Former LCSC player honored by Baseball America

Former Lewis-Clark State baseball player Donnie Ecker was named the MLB coach of the year by Baseball America recently.
Ecker helped transform the offense of the San Francisco Giants this season, as it was a critical reason why they improved from 77 wins just two seasons ago to an MLB-best 107 in 2021. The Giants, who were picked to finish near the bottom of the National League West Division, won it by one game over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now is with the Texas Rangers as a bench coach and offensive coordinator.
According to the magazine, the Giants got big seasons from players in their mid-30s — Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford and Evan Longoria. Posey has since retired.
One of Ecker’s philosophies is making sure hitters take batting practice against pitching machines that go full speed instead of light hitting. From there, Ecker makes adjustments.
Another important factor for the success is the personal relationships built up through time.
“This all goes back to: Can you answer a question as a coach of, ‘Why do you coach?’ It’s to create as much value in their lives as possible,” Ecker said to Baseball America.
“Who is this person? How do they see the world? Why do they play? When we get to swing changes and path changes, if we do it from caring about the individual, it’s so much more enjoyable. It’s sustainable. You have this intimate trust in this player.”
Ecker played in 29 games with nine starts with LCSC in 2007. The utility infielder wound up hitting .238 with two doubles and three triples. The Warriors posted a 58-5 record that year, which set the program record for season winning percentage at .921 and also tied the record for fewest losses in a season. The team won the Avista NAIA World Series title and was inducted in the LC State Athletic Hall of Fame earlier this year as a part of that team.
After his one year with the Warriors, Ecker was taken in the 22nd round of the MLB draft by the Texas Rangers. He never got above Low Single-A ball, playing with the Spokane Indians in 2008 before heading to independent baseball, retiring from playing in 2012.
He got his start in coaching at his high school alma mater, Los Altos (Calif.) High School, as an assistant two years for longtime coach Sandy Wihtol before Wihtol stepped down and Ecker took over in November 2012. He then spent three seasons as the hitting coach in the St. Louis Cardinals’ farm system for High Single-A Palm Beach (2015-16) and Low Single-A Peoria (2017) before moving to the Los Angeles Angels’ organization in 2018 to become Triple-A Salt Lake’s hitting coach.
Getting the players to buy into what he was selling was important.
“Players have ownership over everything,” Ecker told Baseball America. “We support players more than we challenge them, and we collaborate where no one person’s idea is bigger than the sum of the parts. This award is a San Francisco Giants award. It’s excellent coaches and excellent players working together.”
