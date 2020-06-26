Former Lewis-Clark State College athletic director Gary Picone was named the Ron “Swede” Kenison award winner, it was announced Thursday by the Frontier Conference.
The honor is presented to those member school administrative officers for outstanding contributions made during a long period of time.
Picone, who oversaw the Warrior athletic program from 1991-2001 as well as from 2006-17, began his career at the college in 1972 when he was recruited to play baseball. After he finished his playing career, he joined the baseball coaching staff in 1976 and stayed until 1980. He returned as the team’s pitching coach in 1983 and remained until 1989.
He left the school for a little more than a year, then came back to begin his first stint as AD, only leaving to become an assistant on the Washington State baseball team. He returned to Lewiston in 2006 for his second run as AD, also leading the LCSC baseball team in the 2011-12 seasons.
During his first run as AD, Picone was instrumental in helping the NAIA World Series return to Lewiston for the 2000 season, securing title partner Avista Utilities in the process. He also was named the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ AD of the year in 2010 and earned the NAIA Championship Legacy Award in 2017.
“The Warrior family is very proud of Gary,” said Brooke Henze, who succeeded Picone as AD when he retired. “LC State’s success today is directly related to Gary and the environment and people he assembled together throughout the years.”
ACADEMICS
Idaho has 51 named to Big Sky team
FARMINGTON, Utah — The University of Idaho placed 51 student-athletes on the Big Sky spring all-academic teams, it was announced by the league office.
Women’s outdoor track & field led the way with 20 selections, with Karina Moreland, Kara Story, Krista Story and Chloe Woest garnering the honor for the fourth time.
The men’s outdoor track & field team placed 16 on the team, including six — Josiah Anderson, Mack Baxter, Dean Ellenwood, Kaizer Gillispie, Grayson Ollar and Zachary Short — being honored for the fourth time.
The men’s and women’s golf teams each had three honorees.
The women’s tennis team had six earn all-academic, with Shion Watabe earning the recognition for the fourth time. Meanwhile, the men’s tennis team had three, including Estaban Santibanez, who made it for the fourth time.
To be eligible for recognition, a student-athlete must carry at least a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average (on a 4.0 scale) and participate in at least 50 percent of the team’s competitions. Because of outside circumstances, track and field student-athletes were eligible by competing at the 2019 outdoor conference championship and/or the 2020 indoor conference championship.