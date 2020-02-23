Former L-C star Beau Mills mourns death of young son

GOODYEAR, Arizona — Relatives of former Lewis-Clark State baseball standout Beau Mills mourned the death of Mills’ young son Saturday at a funeral in Texas.
The 18-month-old boy, also called Beau, died in an accident at the family’s Texas home on Monday.
He was the grandson of Cleveland Indians bench coach Brad Mills. Indians manager Terry Francona, his entire staff and members of Cleveland’s front office, left training camp Saturday to attend the funeral.
The elder Beau Mills was a first-round draft pick of the Indians in 2007.
Brad Mills left the team’s camp on Monday and will be away from the team indefinitely. He and Francona have been close friends since playing together at Arizona. Mills also worked on Francona’s staff in Boston and Philadelphia before joining him in Cleveland in 2013.
An Indians spokesman said team president Chris Antonetti, general manager Mike Chernoff and first-base coach and former All-Star catcher Sandy Alomar Jr. were among the group to travel to Texas to support the 63-year-old MiIls, who served as Houston’s manager from 2010-12.
The Indians’ exhibition opener at Goodyear Ballpark against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday was canceled by rain.
At LCSC, Beau Mills was an NAIA All-American. Considered to be one of the greatest to play at the school, he holds the program’s single-season record for home runs with 38 hit in 2007. He batted .458 and added 123 RBI that year as the Warriors won their 15th national title. Mills, who went 13th overall, is L-C’s highest-ever MLB draft pick.