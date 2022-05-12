PULLMAN — Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward won’t need to develop chemistry with the Cougars’ newest receiver.
Robert Ferrel, an elusive senior slotback who caught 109 passes from Ward the past two seasons at Incarnate Word, announced his commitment to WSU on Tuesday on Twitter. The Cougars made the addition official Wednesday.
Also, Washington State shored up its secondary, securing a commitment from an experienced transfer cornerback in Cam Lampkin — a key defender for Utah State last season.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound Ferrel went to Incarnate Word in 2020 and quickly became one of Ward’s favorite targets. The two accounted for 1,289 yards and 15 touchdowns during their two-year stay with the Football Championship Subdivision program in San Antonio.
Ferrel led UIW in catches (35), yards (474) and touchdowns (six) in the Cardinals’ six-game spring season last year, earning All-Southland Conference second-team honors.
In the fall, he finished second on the team in catches (74), yards (815) and touchdowns (nine) and picked up another all-conference second-team nod. The pass-happy Cardinals rode their offense to a 10-3 record and a berth to the FCS playoffs.
Ferrel will rejoin his UIW coach and QB for a sixth and final college season. Eric Morris, the Cardinals’ coach the past four years, was hired as the Cougars’ offensive coordinator in December. Ward, a third-year sophomore, transferred shortly afterward to WSU, where he will operate Morris’ version of the Air Raid.
The fleet-footed Ferrel adds another layer of big-play potential to an already deep Cougars receiving corps. He should be a factor on special teams too.
A first-team all-conference pick as a kick returner last season, Ferrel averaged 26.8 yards on six kickoffs — including an 81-yard return — and 11.2 yards on 14 punt returns.
Lampkin pledged to WSU also Tuesday, announcing his decision on Twitter. The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Texan has two years of eligibility remaining.
He started 13 games for the Mountain West Conference champion Aggies last year, totaling 43 tackles and finishing with six pass deflections. Lampkin broke into the Aggies’ first unit as a sophomore in 2020, starting four of six games.
A three-star recruit coming out of Poteet High in Mesquite, Texas, Lampkin made two starts as a true freshman at Utah State and appeared in every contest. On his career, Lampkin has 73 tackles, 10 pass breakups and an interception across 33 games.
He helped Utah State hold its opponents to 230.9 passing yards per game in 2021. The Aggies ranked 62nd nationally in pass defense efficiency.