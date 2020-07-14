AREA BRIEFS
PULLMAN — Former Washington State women’s basketball star Borislava Hristova has signed with a pro team in Poland, the Cougars announced Monday.
The Cougs’ all-time leading scorer, who hails from Bulgaria, will play for AZS AJP Gorzow Wielkopolski for the 2020-21 season. The team belongs to Poland’s top pro league, Basket Liga Kobiet.
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Gorzów family and getting to know my new team, fans and community,” Hristova said in a statement. “I am going to be playing against the highest level of competition in Poland, which will help me grow and unfold my full potential.”
Woods makes watch list
PULLMAN — Washington State linebacker Jahad Woods was named to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, given yearly to the top defensive player in college football.
The senior-to-be is a two-time All-Pac-12 honorable mention.
Seaport River Run canceled
As noted in the Northwest section of today’s Tribune, the 43rd annual Seaport River Run has been canceled because of low turnout numbers after the event was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley race was originally scheduled for April 25, then pushed to July 25 along with other Dogwood Festival events. Those other events were canceled in May.
WSU partners with Darlow
PULLMAN — Washington State has partnered with brand consultant and best-selling author Jeremy Darlow to educate and assist Cougar athletes on building their personal brands, the school announced Monday.
Washington State is one of a handful of Power 5 schools to partner with Darlow for all of its athletes, nearly 500 for the Cougars.
“Jeremy’s program transcends sports and focuses on personal growth, brand development and leadership, providing our student-athletes with the tools that will benefit them well beyond their time in Pullman,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said.
Darlow’s weekly lessons are video-based, with no video exceeding five minutes in length.
In recent months, the NCAA has announced its commitment to allow name, image and likeness opportunities for athletes consistent with the college athlete model. In April, the NCAA supported rule changes allowing athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements.
Smith supports initiative
PULLMAN — Washington State men’s basketball coach Kyle Smith is one of numerous coaches around the nation who have pledged support for the McLendon Minority Leadership Initiative, the school announced.
The initiative will help minorities launch careers through practical experiences, network-building and instilling values.
WSU soccer game to be aired
The Washington State women’s soccer team’s loss to USC in 2016 will be shown at 4 p.m. today as part of a new Pac-12 Network program called “The Season” whose multi-game debut episode focuses on the Trojans’ national title march that year.
The episode starts at 6 a.m. today with a USC win against North Carolina.