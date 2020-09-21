Jeff Pollard, the grinder basketball forward and a fan favorite among Washington State fans, will fulfill his professional goal.
The Bountiful, Utah, product and two-year Cougar starter signed recently with Argentina’s Club Atletico Penarol of Mar de Plata, a team competing at the country’s highest hoops level, Liga Nacional de Basquet.
Christos Harpidis of Bet Corner News reported the signing over Twitter on Sunday.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pounder was a chemistry cog and captain for the Cougs last year during their resurgence under first-year coach Kyle Smith. Playing through injuries for parts of the season, he averaged 8.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, and was consistently a plus to WSU’s production
In his finale, Pollard helped Wazzu to its first win at the Pac-12 tournament in 11 years, a trouncing of Colorado.
Pollard began his college career playing for former coach Ernie Kent in 2016, and stayed aboard with Smith after considering transfer options. He ended up being a major part of the 16-16 Cougars’ best season in recent memory, and registered his most effective year individually. He also added a new touch from 3-point range, netting 14-of-54 after going 3-for-14 in the three years prior.
From 2016-20, Pollard appeared in 110 games as a Coug, starting 58.